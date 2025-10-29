Top SHA executives arrested, to face charges as fraud probe intensifies

NAIROBI, Oct 29 — Former acting Social Health Authority (SHA) Chief Executive Officer Robert Ingasira is among nine suspects arrested in four fraud cases that have been cleared by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for prosecution.

The arrests follow weeks of investigations into alleged financial irregularities, including conspiracy to defraud, falsification of records, and misuse of funds within the SHA framework.

Detectives said efforts are underway to arrest Elijah Wachira, who served as Ingasira’s predecessor at the Authority. Wachira is being sought in connection with one of the cases involving alleged irregular payments to a non-contracted medical facility in Homa Bay County.

Authorities said the suspects are in custody ahead of Thursday’s arraignment.

Investigators say the arrests follow parallel probes into alleged conspiracy to defraud, falsification of health records and the suspected handling of proceeds of crime tied to claims processing and payments to non-compliant facilities.

The charges span the Penal Code, the Social Health Insurance (SHI) Act and the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA).

At Vebeneza Enterprise Medical Clinic in Nairobi, police arrested Justus Odhiambo Ouma and Vera Atieno Otieno on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, cheating, uttering false documents, and handling proceeds of crime under POCAMLA.

At Archprime Medical Clinic in Oyugis, Homa Bay County—where investigators cite Sh17,591,473—police arrested Rosemary Daraja, Peter Abuna and Robert Ingasira on allegations of conspiracy to defraud, falsifying information under the SHI Act, misappropriation of funds, abuse of office, uttering false documents and POCAMLA offences.

Detectives say that while acting CEO (and earlier as finance manager), Ingasira authorised payments to a facility that was not yet contracted; they add the contract was only signed in May 2025. Officers are also seeking former CEO Elijah Wachira over the same matter, on recommended charges including conspiracy to defraud, misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

At Rachuonyo East Sub-County Hospital, officers arrested Bill Clinton Ochieng, Cynthia Odhiambo and Phelix Otieno on suspected cheating and falsification of health documents contrary to section 48(3) of the SHI Act. At Nyatoto Health Centre, police arrested Noah Odhiambo Were on alleged counts of conspiracy to defraud, falsification of documents contrary to section 48(5) of the SHI Act, uttering false documents and offences under POCAMLA relating to acquisition and use of proceeds of crime.

Investigators said asset-tracing and financial-forensics work is continuing under POCAMLA to secure any identified proceeds of crime. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.