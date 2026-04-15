Health experts gather in Nairobi for KMA conference on future systems

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — The 53rd Annual Scientific Conference of the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has opened in Nairobi, bringing together regional and international health experts to chart the future of Kenya’s healthcare system.

The four-day conference, themed “Beyond Resilience: Building Smart, Connected and Inclusive Health Systems,” is focusing on innovation, community connectivity and strengthening the health workforce.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who presided over the opening, said the forum provides a critical platform for collaboration between government and medical professionals in building a responsive and future-ready health system.

“The conference focuses on health innovation, community connectivity and the future of the health workforce — priorities that align with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” Duale said.

Delegates from across the region — including South Sudan, Zambia and Uganda — are attending alongside local stakeholders, underscoring growing regional cooperation in healthcare delivery.

Duale highlighted progress under sustainable health financing, noting that the Social Health Authority (SHA) has registered 30.4 million Kenyans, mobilised Sh169.19 billion and disbursed Sh124.53 billion to 10,646 health facilities.

On digital transformation, he said the rollout of an integrated national health information exchange under Taifa Care has improved interoperability across the system. So far, 4,149 public health facilities have been onboarded, supported by more than 30,000 digital devices aimed at enhancing efficiency, accountability and transparency.

Reforms in medical supply chains have also recorded gains, with the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority achieving an 89 percent fill rate. Meanwhile, the National Equipment Support Project is equipping 120 facilities nationwide, expanding access to specialised services and improving last-mile delivery.

Duale said the government is advancing a comprehensive healthcare workforce policy to strengthen human resources, which he described as the backbone of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He pointed to the role of a multi-sectoral technical working group on training in harmonising standards to prepare healthcare professionals for a digital, UHC-driven system.

He also emphasised the importance of legislative reforms, including the proposed Quality of Care and Patient Safety Bill, 2025, and ongoing reviews of key health laws such as the Health Act, Public Health Act, Cancer Prevention and Control Act, Pharmacy and Poisons Act and Mental Health Act.

The opening session was attended by Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth, World Medical Association President Jacqueline Kitulu, Commonwealth Medical Association President J. A. Jayalal, SHA Chairperson Abdi Mohamed, and hosted by KMA President Simon Kigondu.

The conference is expected to generate policy and practice recommendations aimed at accelerating Kenya’s transition to a more inclusive, technology-driven healthcare system.