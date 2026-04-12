MoH warns hospitals over SHA patient exploitation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 — Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has issued a stern warning to healthcare providers, cautioning that hospitals found profiting from patients registered under the Social Health Authority (Social Health Authority) risk arrest and prosecution.

Speaking during a citizens’ forum in Kirinyaga County, Muthoni said the government will take firm action against officials in Level 2, 3, and 4 health facilities who unlawfully charge patients already covered under the SHA scheme.

“Any facility or individual found exploiting SHA-registered patients will face the full force of the law,” she said, emphasizing that the programme is designed to ease the financial burden of healthcare for Kenyans.

The Principal Secretary cautioned against the politicization of health matters and urged the public to follow proper medical referral procedures.

She stressed that patients should only seek services at referral hospitals upon a doctor’s recommendation, noting that bypassing the system undermines efficiency and strains higher-level facilities.

Muthoni also highlighted the government’s flexible payment plan under SHA, dubbed the “lipa pole pole” scheme, which allows contributors to spread payments across a full year.

She further reiterated that vulnerable populations will be supported, with the government covering contributions for those unable to pay.

Also present at the forum was Winnie Ngumi, Chair of the Kenya Highways Authority, who provided an update on infrastructure development in the region.

Ngumi announced that all previously stalled road projects are set to resume following the settlement of pending payments to contractors.

The Kirinyaga forum forms part of a nationwide campaign aimed at educating the public on SHA operations and restoring confidence in Kenya’s evolving healthcare system.