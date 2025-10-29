State Moves to Stabilise Health System with New Treasury-Health Financing Pact

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – The Government has moved to lock in long-term funding for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) after the National Treasury and Ministry of Health agreed on a coordinated financial plan aimed at shielding Kenyans from rising medical costs and stabilising the public health system.

In a high-level meeting at the National Treasury, Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga and Principal Secretary for National Treasury Dr Chris Kiptoo announced a new integrated approach to healthcare financing, marking what officials described as a “decisive shift” to accelerate UHC implementation under President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The deal is expected to unlock predictable funding for strategic health programmes that have been facing financial strain due to reduced donor support and rising operational costs.

PS Oluga unveiled priority areas requiring urgent funding, among them the enhancement of national referral services, stable supply of essential medicines and medical technologies, support for blood transfusion services, increased investment in medical research and innovation, and the promotion of local manufacturing of vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

He also stressed the importance of safeguarding ongoing infrastructure projects and sustaining operations across public health facilities amidst dwindling donor support and fiscal pressures.

“Adequate and predictable financing is critical to ensuring that our health facilities operate efficiently, our supply chains remain uninterrupted, and our people access the care they need without facing financial hardship,” said Dr Oluga.

PS Kiptoo reaffirmed the Treasury’s commitment to prioritising health as a key pillar of economic transformation, noting that health financing reforms and efficient resource allocation will play a central role in achieving equity and accountability in the sector.

Both Principal Secretaries emphasised the need for integrating digital systems to improve financial management, enhance transparency, and ensure that every shilling allocated to health contributes to measurable outcomes for citizens.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officers and Heads of Directorates from the State Department for Medical Services, underscoring the Ministry’s collective approach to strengthening health-sector financing mechanisms.