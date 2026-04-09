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Kenya

State House Wall to Be Demolished in Nairobi River Cleanup Plan

“For your information, State House has received notice from the multi-agency team reclaiming riparian land that part of the state house boundary, the wall along Kiricha Kubwa River falls within the Riparian reserve and it must come down. They have told me at least 15 m from the high mark and I promise you that wall that wall will come down,” the President stated

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 9 – Part of the perimeter wall of State House Nairobi will be demolished, after it was found to have encroached on riparian land along River Kirichwa Kubwa.

President William Ruto made the announcement during his inaugural address to the Nairobi County Assembly, affirming his administration’s commitment to environmental compliance.

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The move is part of the broader Nairobi River Basin Rehabilitation and Regeneration Program, which seeks to restore degraded waterways across the capital.

“For your information, State House has received notice from the multi-agency team reclaiming riparian land that part of the state house boundary, the wall along Kiricha Kubwa River falls within the Riparian reserve and it must come down. They have told me at least 15 m from the high mark and I promise you that wall that wall will come down,” the President stated.

The Nairobi River Basin Rehabilitation and Regeneration Program, commissioned on March 10, 2026, is a multi-agency initiative spearheaded by the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

The project aims to rehabilitate polluted waterways within 48 months through large-scale interventions, including the construction of 60 kilometres of trunk sewer lines, extensive river dredging, and the development of more than 50,000 affordable housing units in reclaimed riparian zones.

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