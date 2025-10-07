Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Senators demand audit access to all 5,400 county bank accounts amid misuse fears

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o disclosed that counties are operating more than 5,400 commercial bank accounts, many of which have not been approved by her office.

Published

BUSIA, Kenya Oct 7 – Senators are pushing to curb the ballooning number of unauthorized bank accounts operated by county governments in commercial banks, warning that the loophole is exposing billions of shillings in public funds to potential misuse.

The Senate’s Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations Committee is calling for a review of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, 2015 to grant the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the Controller of Budget (CoB), and the Auditor-General full access to all county-operated accounts held in commercial banks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The lawmakers are also urging the immediate closure of all inactive accounts, with any remaining balances to be transferred to the County Revenue Fund (CRF).

The Auditor-General’s Office has flagged serious discrepancies and lack of transparency in county financial records, attributing the problem to weak regulation of commercial bank accounts, which has led to incomplete and inaccurate reporting.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o disclosed that counties are operating more than 5,400 commercial bank accounts, many of which have not been approved by her office.

She warned that this situation could facilitate illegal transactions and severely undermine fiscal discipline.

The report, tabled by Wajir Senator Sheikh Abbas, highlights inconsistencies in the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act, which it says have contributed to regulatory loopholes exploited by some counties.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Litein Secondary School parents sue over Ksh69 million strike bill

The School, which has about 1,500 students, reportedly requires each parent to pay Sh49,000 before their children can return to classes.

45 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to use COMESA leadership role to champion digital-first approach to regional integration

Kindiki lamented that intra-African trade remains at just 15 per cent, describing it as disappointingly low despite the continent’s vast potential.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests Nairobi Water employee over forged KCSE Certificate

The Commission said its investigations confirmed that the certificate was forged and was used by the suspect to obtain employment at NCWSC.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu County Govt begin process of replacing old houses

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga, announced that the latest in a series of urban regeneration projects will break ground on Thursday

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Elderly man dies at Bungoma Law Courts while waiting for case to be heard

The man, Judiciary says opted to wait outside the courtroom for his advocate’s arrival, lying down on the grass as he waited with his...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Russia move to formalize framework for migration amid concerns over irregular conscriptions

The PS expressed gratitude to Russia for what he termed as “sustained solidarity with Africa since the colonial period,

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s NYOTA program, a Sh50k gamble to win back Gen Z

Just months ago, Gen Z filled the streets in protest. Now, the same youth are being courted with grants, training, and promises of empowerment.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KMPDU slams CoG’s ‘heartless’ denial of infant deaths in Kiambu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has slammed the Council of Governors (CoG), accusing it of...

7 hours ago