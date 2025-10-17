Connect with us

Raila's body was taken to Parliament on Friday October 17, 2027 ahead of a State Funeral Service at Nyayo Stadium.

Raila's body taken to Parliament ahead of Funeral Service at Nyayo Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — The body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been moved to Parliament ahead of his State Funeral to be held today (Friday) from 9:00am at Nyayo National Stadium.

Top government officials, diplomats and Members of Parliament who did not view the body earlier will now be able to pay their final respects.

In line with protocol for a leader of Mr Odinga’s stature, his body is expected to lie in state before the funeral ceremony.

A planned lying-in-state on Thursday was disrupted after large, uncontrolled crowds gathered around Parliament, prompting a rescheduling and enhanced security arrangements.

