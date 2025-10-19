Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Odinga Junior: My Father Taught Kenyans to Understand the Constitution

According to Junior, his father’s life was defined by a relentless love for Kenya and an unshakable belief in justice and equality.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Raila Odinga Junior has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late father, former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as a man who taught Kenyans to understand the Constitution and to know their rights.

“Baba, you gave all of us your life. You stayed with us and showed all of us how to live a good life,” he said.

“For that we are eternally grateful. We will greatly miss you.”

He added that his father’s vision for a fair and democratic society would continue to guide generations, inspiring Kenyans to defend the freedoms he fought for throughout his life.

Odinga, a towering figure in Kenya’s political landscape and one of Africa’s most influential opposition leaders, passed away on Wednesday in India after suffering a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at a wellness facility in Kochi, Kerala.

He passed away at 80.

According to doctors who attended to him during his final moments, Odinga had been undergoing treatment for underlying health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.

His death has sparked a wave of national mourning, with thousands expected to attend his burial in Bondo, Siaya County.

The late Odinga is survived by his wife, Ida Odinga, and four children, the late Fidel, Rosemary, Raila Junior, and Winnie Odinga.

