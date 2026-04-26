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Eight Killed in Deadly Head-On Crash on Mai Mahiu–Narok Road

The truck veered off its lane and collided head-on with the oncoming Voxy, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – Eight people have been killed following a grisly road accident at Nairegia area along the busy Mai Mahiu–Narok road.

The fatal crash occurred at around 5:30 pm and involved a truck and a van.

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According to a police report, the truck was heading from Narok towards Mai Mahiu when the driver lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the accident scene.

The truck veered off its lane and collided head-on with the oncoming Voxy, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the impact, the driver of the Voxy and all seven passengers on board—three men and four women—were fatally injured on the spot.

The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Narok Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the bodies of the deceased were moved to the same hospital’s mortuary, where they are awaiting identification and postmortem examination.

Police say investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, with preliminary findings pointing to loss of vehicle control by the truck driver.

The Mai Mahiu–Narok road is a major transport corridor known for heavy traffic and has been the scene of multiple accidents in recent years, raising concerns over road safety and driver discipline.

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