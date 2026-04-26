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Orengo Warns Against Violence Ahead of Kisumu Rally, Declares Linda Mwananchi ‘Unstoppable’

Orengo insisted that no amount of intimidation would silence wananchi demanding accountability and change.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has issued a stern warning to individuals he accused of plotting violence, declaring that efforts to intimidate or derail the the Linda Mwananchi movement’s activities would not succeed.

In a statement ahead of the Linda Mwananchi rally at KaOwuor Grounds, Orengo said the movement was fully aware of those allegedly orchestrating unrest and the interests they represent.

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“We are fully aware of those orchestrating violence and the interests they serve. Abandon your schemes; this movement is an unstoppable force. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he said.

The governor’s remarks are likely to heighten political temperatures as leaders allied to the opposition intensify grassroots mobilisation across the country.

Orengo framed the movement as one driven by public will, insisting that no amount of intimidation would silence wananchi demanding accountability and change.

His statement also appeared aimed at rallying supporters ahead of a planned political meeting at KaOwuor Grounds, where Linda Mwananchi leaders who include Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino are expected to address residents and outline their agenda.

“Tupatane KaOwuor Grounds!” he declared, in a call expected to draw large crowds to the venue.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja had assured Kenyans planning to attend Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisumu can expect a secure and peaceful event.

Appearing before a Senate committee, Kanja said the National Police Service has already put in place adequate security measures to ensure the safety of all participants during the political gathering.

He, however, urged organisers to strictly adhere to the law, citing Article 37 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to assembly while also placing responsibility on organisers to ensure peaceful conduct.

“On the planned meeting in Kisumu, I want to assure the committee that it will be fully secured. However, I also urge the organisers to comply with the law, including Article 37 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to assemble but also places responsibility on organisers to ensure peace,” Kanja said.

“If we all work together, everything will proceed smoothly. From where I sit, I assure you that the meeting will be safe and secure, and those who wish to attend are free to do so. That remains the position of the National Police Service.”

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