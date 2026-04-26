Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AGRICULTURE

OPNION : Bridging Seed Access in the Face of Global Disruptions

Challenges in seed systems affect all of us. Poor-quality or unavailable seed leads to low productivity, meaning farmers harvest less despite investing in other inputs. Limited access to seed also affects the availability of feed/fodder, driving up the cost of livestock products.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 26-As we celebrate International Seed Day today, we are reminded that seed is the beginning of life, both in times of peace and in times of war.
For farmers, the producers of our food, feed/fodder, and industrial raw materials, access to quality seed in the right quantities and at the right time remains a persistent challenge.

In my 22 years of professional practice in agriculture, as a technology transfer and advocacy expert, trainer, marketer, and at times a producer, I have consistently observed that limited access to quality seed remains a common constraint. This situation has shown little sign of change without deliberate and inclusive interventions. Evidence from the 2024 Africa Seed Sector Performance Index underscores this reality: only one African country, South Africa, scored 8 out of 10, indicating that most countries still fall below what would be considered a strong and efficient seed system.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Challenges in seed systems affect all of us. Poor-quality or unavailable seed leads to low productivity, meaning farmers harvest less despite investing in other inputs. Limited access to seed also affects the availability of feed/fodder, driving up the cost of livestock products. Additionally, seed constraints impact the supply of raw materials for industries, increasing production costs and contributing to job losses, poverty, and broader social and environmental challenges. The importance of seed is reflected globally, with the International Seed Federation estimating the value of the traded seed market at approximately USD 90 billion annually.

This raises critical questions: if seed is so essential, why do farmers still struggle to access it? And more importantly, what solutions can sustainably address this challenge? These are questions that policymakers, researchers, farmers, and development practitioners must continue to confront.

Several factors contribute to limited seed access, including inadequate research, high seed costs, weak policies, poor soil health, and, increasingly, the impacts of climate change. While identifying these challenges is necessary, it is not sufficient. Practical and scalable solutions are needed.

The government of Kenya and other development partners have contributed to improving seed systems, particularly through policy reforms like enhancing cross-border seed trade. However, Africa still relies partly on seed imports from regions such as Europe, America, and Asia.

Global disruptions further expose the vulnerability of this dependence. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, have negatively affected sea transport, the primary means of moving agricultural commodities. Seed and related inputs are not exempt. For a continent largely dependent on rainfed agriculture, planting seasons cannot wait for global stability. Missed seasons translate directly into lost production, affecting food and feed availability for multiple cycles.

In response, there is a growing need to strengthen locally driven solutions. Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International has been supporting youth and women to participate in community-level seed production. In 2025 alone, youth and young women engaged through these initiatives produced and sold 95 metric tons of assorted seed, generating approximately KSh 19 million (USD 152,000). Beyond improving access to seed, this approach creates employment and income opportunities for young people.

Given the realities and diversity of agricultural systems in Africa, it is essential to diversify seed solutions to build resilience. Both formal and informal seed systems must be supported to complement each other in ensuring timely access to quality seed. In many rural communities, where purchasing power is limited, community-driven seed systems offer a practical and accessible alternative.

Timely access also depends on proximity and trust, knowing where and how to obtain seed when needed. With increasing climate variability and unpredictable rainfall patterns, farmers require flexible systems that can respond quickly, including mechanisms such as community-based seed sharing or credit arrangements.

To ensure quality and reliability within these systems, investments are needed in training, an affordable financingmechanism, and supportive infrastructure. Strengthening these areas will enhance seed resilience and help safeguard agricultural production, even in the face of global disruptions.

This International Seed Day, we must face a stark reality: Africa cannot depend solely on external systems to meet its seed needs. Building strong, inclusive, and locally anchored seed systems, especially those that empower youth and women, will be key to ensuring food security, economic stability, and sustainable development.

By Kennedy Oyugi, Agricultural Economist, Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International

Kennedy Oyugi holds an MSc in Agricultural and Applied Economics from the University of Nairobi and currently serves as an Agricultural Economist at Africa Harvest, where he oversees technology transfer, market linkages, and capacity-building programmes. He has been involved in several agricultural and seed-related consultancies.

Email: koyugi@africaharvest.org
Cell Phone: +254721865312

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Tension Builds in Kisumu Ahead of Linda Mwananchi Rally as Leaders Urge Calm

Members of the grassroots Bunge La Mwananchi movement urged visiting leaders, including James Orengo and Edwin Sifuna, to avoid inflammatory rhetoric.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Karua Rallies Karatina Crowd, Calls for New Leadership

Karua thanked residents for their support and emphasised the need for transformative leadership grounded in service and accountability.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Urges Health Ministry to Fix SHA Challenges Facing Teachers

He urged the Ministry to review the implementation of the SHA scheme and ensure teachers fully benefit from the coverage as intended.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Matiang’i to Leaders: Stop Interfering With Police, Promote Peace Ahead of Elections

Matiang’i emphasized that Kenya’s progress depends on maintaining harmony rather than engaging in political confrontations.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo: Nyali MP Mohamed Ali to Get Direct United Opposition Ticket for Mombasa Governor

Kalonzo said the coalition had reached a consensus to front Mohamed Ali as its preferred candidate for the coastal county’s top job.

13 hours ago

Kenya

United Opposition Takes Campaign Trail to Mombasa, Urges Residents to Vote Out Current Leaders

The leaders urged residents to critically evaluate current leadership and consider voting out incumbent officials, arguing that new leadership is needed to address long-standing...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto to Gachagua: “I Will Not Kneel” as He Vows to Continue Mt. Kenya Campaign Push

President Ruto stated he would remain focused on his development agenda and direct engagement with citizens.

17 hours ago

Kenya

Sugarcane Farmers to Earn Sh5,500 Per Tonne as New Pricing Takes Effect

The adjustment follows consultations between stakeholders in the sugar sector aimed at balancing the interests of farmers and millers.

17 hours ago