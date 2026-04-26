OPNION : Bridging Seed Access in the Face of Global Disruptions

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 26-As we celebrate International Seed Day today, we are reminded that seed is the beginning of life, both in times of peace and in times of war.

For farmers, the producers of our food, feed/fodder, and industrial raw materials, access to quality seed in the right quantities and at the right time remains a persistent challenge.

In my 22 years of professional practice in agriculture, as a technology transfer and advocacy expert, trainer, marketer, and at times a producer, I have consistently observed that limited access to quality seed remains a common constraint. This situation has shown little sign of change without deliberate and inclusive interventions. Evidence from the 2024 Africa Seed Sector Performance Index underscores this reality: only one African country, South Africa, scored 8 out of 10, indicating that most countries still fall below what would be considered a strong and efficient seed system.

Challenges in seed systems affect all of us. Poor-quality or unavailable seed leads to low productivity, meaning farmers harvest less despite investing in other inputs. Limited access to seed also affects the availability of feed/fodder, driving up the cost of livestock products. Additionally, seed constraints impact the supply of raw materials for industries, increasing production costs and contributing to job losses, poverty, and broader social and environmental challenges. The importance of seed is reflected globally, with the International Seed Federation estimating the value of the traded seed market at approximately USD 90 billion annually.

This raises critical questions: if seed is so essential, why do farmers still struggle to access it? And more importantly, what solutions can sustainably address this challenge? These are questions that policymakers, researchers, farmers, and development practitioners must continue to confront.

Several factors contribute to limited seed access, including inadequate research, high seed costs, weak policies, poor soil health, and, increasingly, the impacts of climate change. While identifying these challenges is necessary, it is not sufficient. Practical and scalable solutions are needed.

The government of Kenya and other development partners have contributed to improving seed systems, particularly through policy reforms like enhancing cross-border seed trade. However, Africa still relies partly on seed imports from regions such as Europe, America, and Asia.

Global disruptions further expose the vulnerability of this dependence. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, have negatively affected sea transport, the primary means of moving agricultural commodities. Seed and related inputs are not exempt. For a continent largely dependent on rainfed agriculture, planting seasons cannot wait for global stability. Missed seasons translate directly into lost production, affecting food and feed availability for multiple cycles.

In response, there is a growing need to strengthen locally driven solutions. Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International has been supporting youth and women to participate in community-level seed production. In 2025 alone, youth and young women engaged through these initiatives produced and sold 95 metric tons of assorted seed, generating approximately KSh 19 million (USD 152,000). Beyond improving access to seed, this approach creates employment and income opportunities for young people.

Given the realities and diversity of agricultural systems in Africa, it is essential to diversify seed solutions to build resilience. Both formal and informal seed systems must be supported to complement each other in ensuring timely access to quality seed. In many rural communities, where purchasing power is limited, community-driven seed systems offer a practical and accessible alternative.

Timely access also depends on proximity and trust, knowing where and how to obtain seed when needed. With increasing climate variability and unpredictable rainfall patterns, farmers require flexible systems that can respond quickly, including mechanisms such as community-based seed sharing or credit arrangements.

To ensure quality and reliability within these systems, investments are needed in training, an affordable financingmechanism, and supportive infrastructure. Strengthening these areas will enhance seed resilience and help safeguard agricultural production, even in the face of global disruptions.

This International Seed Day, we must face a stark reality: Africa cannot depend solely on external systems to meet its seed needs. Building strong, inclusive, and locally anchored seed systems, especially those that empower youth and women, will be key to ensuring food security, economic stability, and sustainable development.

By Kennedy Oyugi, Agricultural Economist, Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International

Kennedy Oyugi holds an MSc in Agricultural and Applied Economics from the University of Nairobi and currently serves as an Agricultural Economist at Africa Harvest, where he oversees technology transfer, market linkages, and capacity-building programmes. He has been involved in several agricultural and seed-related consultancies.

Email: koyugi@africaharvest.org

Cell Phone: +254721865312