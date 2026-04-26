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Orengo, Sifuna, Babu Owino Visit Raila Odinga Gravesite After Vihiga Rally

The delegation was led by James Orengo, alongside Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino, as part of their ongoing mobilisation tour across the western region.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – Leaders allied to the Linda Mwananchi brigade on Saturday visited the gravesite of Raila Odinga at Kango Jaramogi in Bondo, shortly after holding a political rally in Vihiga County.

The delegation was led by James Orengo, alongside Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino, as part of their ongoing mobilisation tour across the western region.

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Accompanied by supporters, the leaders gathered at the graveside to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister, where they laid a wreath in his honour during a brief ceremony.

They described Raila Odinga as a central figure in Kenya’s struggle for democratic reforms and the push for the country’s second liberation, noting that his legacy continues to shape the country’s political landscape.

The visit highlighted the group’s alignment with the ideals and political philosophy associated with the Odinga family, as they seek to rally support around their agenda.

The stop in Bondo formed part of a wider political tour that has seen the leaders hold rallies and engage grassroots supporters across western Kenya on key national issues.

The brigade is expected to continue its activities in Kisumu, where another major rally is planned as part of the ongoing campaign to consolidate regional support.

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