PHOTO STORY: KQ crew that flew Raila Odinga home

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — Kenya Airways has paid tribute to the crew that safely flew back the body of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from Mumbai, India, following his death last week.

In a message shared alongside photos of the solemn homecoming, the airline expressed gratitude to the flight team for their professionalism and composure during the assignment.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our crew who safely flew back the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga and the accompanying delegation from Mumbai,” the statement read.

“Your professionalism, composure, and dedication in this solemn duty embody the true spirit of service and care that defines us. As #ThePrideofAfrica, we remain honoured to have played a part in bringing one of Kenya’s great sons home.”

