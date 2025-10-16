Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KQ203 changes call sign to RAO001 as Raila Odinga’s body enters Kenyan airspace

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — The Kenya Airways flight ferrying the body of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga from India has officially changed its call sign from KQ203 to RAO001 as it entered Kenyan airspace Thursday morning — a symbolic gesture of respect for the departed opposition icon.

The aircraft, which departed Kochi early Thursday, is expected to touch down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 9.30 am, where it will be received by President William Ruto, members of the Odinga family, and senior government officials.

The call sign “RAO001” — derived from Odinga’s initials and the presidential-style numeric designation — is being used exclusively for this flight to honor his legacy as a statesman and symbol of Kenya’s democratic struggle.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, co-chair of the National Funeral Committee, on Wednesday evening confirmed that the burial will take place on Sunday at the Odinga family home in Bondo, Siaya County, following an agreement to extend the late leader’s wish to be laid to rest within 72 hours of his death.

Kindiki said the government was working closely with the Odinga family and the ODM party “to ensure a dignified farewell that honors both his personal wishes and his national stature.”

Following arrival in Nairobi, the body will be taken to Parliament Buildings for public viewing from 12 noon to 5 pm, before being transferred to Lee Funeral Home.

Friday State Funeral

A state funeral service will be held on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium, to be attended by local and international dignitaries, after which the body will be moved to the Odinga family’s Karen residence for an overnight vigil.

Detention, constitutional reform and handshakes: Raila Odinga bows out at 80 » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

On Saturday, the body will be flown to Kisumu, where members of the public will view it at Moi Stadium from 9 am to 3 pm, before it is transported by road to Bondo for a final vigil ahead of Sunday’s burial.

Kindiki committee slots Raila burial on Sunday after consensus to vary 72-hour wish » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Indian doctors inserted tube into Raila’s respiratory system in desperate effort to save him » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

Kindiki appealed for peace and unity during the mourning period, urging Kenyans to emulate Odinga’s message of tolerance and national cohesion.

“This is a solemn moment in our nation’s history,” he said. “We will give the Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga a farewell befitting a statesman who defined our democratic journey.”

President Ruto declared seven days of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast across the country and in all Kenyan missions abroad.

