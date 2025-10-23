Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

NCIC urges restraint as it opens probe on Governor Kahiga’s remarks on Raila’s death

The NCIC Chairman confirmed that the anti-hate speech agency has initiated a process towards summoning Governor Kahiga to make a statement about his remarks

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has expressed concern over divisive and retaliatory remarks by some leaders affiliated with the Orange Democratic Movement, who have allegedly declared that the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is unwelcome in Bondo.

In a statement, NCIC Chairman Prof Samuel Kobia called on political leaders and citizens alike to exercise restraint, unity, and respect describing the moment as one that demands national solidarity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NCIC reminded leaders of their ‘critical role in maintaining peace and national cohesion,’ urging them to demonstrate responsible leadership at a time when the nation is mourning one of its most iconic figures.

“Leaders must recognize that their words carry weight and influence, especially during times of national grief.”

“The careless and provocative nature of the governor’s remarks flies in the face of these expectations and stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need for restraint and dignity in public discourse,” he said.

The statement made during a press conference convened by ODM Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during which they condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga over his celebratory remarks he made on the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The NCIC Chairman confirmed that the anti-hate speech agency has initiated a process towards summoning Governor Kahiga to make a statement about his remarks

The Commission also emphasized that moments of national grief should not be exploited for political gain, reiterating that cohesion and reconciliation are key to preserving Odinga’s legacy.

Kobia observed that The Late Raila was not only a national icon but a continental and global leader whose political ideologies and selfless service to the country shaped Kenya’s socio-economic and political landscape for over four decades.

“His legacy is engraved in the chronicles of Kenya’s history as a tireless champion of democracy, justice, and national cohesion. At a time when Kenyans across political and ethnic divides are united in grief, it is highly unfortunate and profoundly disrespectful that a leader of such stature would be the target of such divisive rhetoric,” Kobia stressed.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruku, Ruto advisor denounce Kahiga’s ‘un-African’ comments on Raila

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga for making disrespectful remarks about the late Raila Odinga, calling them un-African and unbecoming...

57 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula assures British envoy of timely passage of election laws

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has assured that Parliament will expedite the review and passage of all election-related bills to ensure the IEBC is...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt denies Kahiga’s claims of skewed development under broad-based pact

The government has condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s remarks as divisive and false, saying President Ruto’s administration serves all Kenyans fairly. It urged NCIC...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA nets Sh1.2mn in counterfeit alcohol crackdown

The raid targeted a network distributing counterfeit alcohol, a trade identified as having a devastating impact on the youth in the Keumbu area.

19 hours ago

Kenya

Interior PS Omollo defends new Cyber-crimes law amid censorship claims

According to the Interior Principal Secretary, the amended law empowers the committee to issue lawful directives against websites found to be promoting child pornography,...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

United Opposition distances itself from Kahiga’s remarks on Raila

The coalition described Kahiga’s comments as “the very definition of hate speech as clearly defined and outlined in our Constitution under Article 33.”

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ombudsman CEO Mercy Wambua Suspended Over Gross Misconduct, Incompetence

The suspension, effective immediately, will last 14 days to allow investigations into the allegations.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoG announces Mutahi Kahiga’s removal as Vice Chairperson in a unanimous decision

The Council distanced itself from the remarks made by Kahiga during a burial in Nyeri County, where he was captured in a vernacular video...

23 hours ago