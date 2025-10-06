Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi man jailed for 2 months after failing to pay Sh22,000 bill at party

Omondi walked into a restaurant, ordered food, alcoholic drinks, and water for himself and his friends, before leaving without paying.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – A man in Nairobi will spend two months in prison or pay a fine of Ksh30,000 after failing to settle a Sh22,000 hotel bill which he allegedly incurred during a night of heavy partying.

The court heard that Qurine Omondi Muteshi obtained credit by false pretense on October 3 at Vibanda Village in Upper Hill, Nairobi County.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the prosecution, Omondi walked into a restaurant, ordered food, alcoholic drinks, and water for himself and his friends, before leaving without paying.

When the total bill was presented, it had risen to Sh22,760.

In mitigation before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina, Omondi admitted he had lost control during the celebration.

“I had some money so I called my friends to celebrate. During the celebration I became so high and was surrounded by many ladies, each asking for drinks. Eventually, people disappeared, and I was left alone with the bill,” he told the court.

He added that he later discovered suspicious loan transactions on his phone, insisting he was shocked at how the debts accumulated.

Pleading for leniency, Omondi said: “The court can forgive me even if it is with punishment, as I work to pay for the bill. Some of us suffer because we are still new in Nairobi. This is my fourth year in the city, but I am not yet conversant with all its corners.” he told the court

After considering his mitigation, the magistrate sentenced him to two months in prison or a fine of Sh30,000.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Raila’s silence rekindles Africa’s curse of hidden illnesses

When African leaders fall ill, truth disappears. Raila Odinga’s absence shows that secrecy, not sickness, is still the real disease in politics.

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Youths urge govt to increase funding for climate change adaptation

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 6 – Youth leaders from different parts of the country have called on the government to increase funding for climate change...

27 minutes ago

Top stories

Governor Otuoma calls on Senate to expand equalization fund to include frontier counties

The governor spoke when he hosted the Senate leadership at his office, where he lauded the Upper House for its continued support of devolution.

39 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Appeal Court upholds conviction of Chief convicted of receiving Sh20,000 bribe

Ngugi was convicted by the Anti-Corruption Court on two counts of solicitation and receipt of a bribe under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sonko distances himself from Web Tribe, JamboPay contract

Sonko argued that the Nairobi County Government had no legal or administrative obligation to inherit legacy systems from previous regimes.

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi pushes governors to sack non performing officials

The speaker decried the failure by some county administrations to act on Senate reports and audit findings.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Launches Nyota Programme to Empower Youth Without Formal Education

The programme focuses on youths aged between 18 and 29 years.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto launches Retired Major Marsden Madoka’s memoir

President Ruto described Madoka as a man who truly lived up to the title of his memoir saying his life should inspire Kenyans to...

1 hour ago