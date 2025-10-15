Nairobi Hospital, Insurance CEOs Announce Full Reinstatement of Coverage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Nairobi Hospital and its insurance partners have jointly announced the full reinstatement of insurance coverage, following a stakeholder engagement and the renewal of agreements that reaffirm their shared commitment to providing continuous access to quality healthcare for patients.

The reinstatement, reached through several weeks of structured dialogue, marks a significant milestone in restoring confidence, strengthening collaboration, and ensuring seamless service for clients.

Speaking on the announcement, The Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer Felix Osano, expressed gratitude to insurance partners for their collaboration and goodwill, noting that the resolution reflects shared accountability and trust.

“This favorable resolution demonstrates our shared commitment to ensuring continuous, high-quality healthcare access for our clients,” Osano stated. “Our relationship with insurers goes beyond healthcare transactions; it is strategic and purpose-driven, unified in service to our patients. Through collaboration, transparency, and operational efficiency, we will continue to strengthen claims processes and enhance the overall patient experience.”

On behalf of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) Board, the Chair, Barcley Onyambu, commended insurance partners for their goodwill and reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to strong governance, accountability, and sustained partnership.

“This positive outcome affirms what can be achieved when we approach challenges with openness, shared purpose, and a commitment to long-term partnership,” Dr Onyambu noted. “It is important that we communicate with one voice to reassure clients that coverage has been fully reinstated and that our joint efforts remain focused on patient welfare, trust, and service excellence.”

The joint announcement was made during a stakeholder engagement breakfast meeting between The Nairobi Hospital and the Chief Executive Officers of insurance companies, convened to reinforce collaboration and discuss sustainable approaches to healthcare financing.

Stakeholders underscored the importance of unified communication to reassure clients that insurance coverage at The Nairobi Hospital has been fully restored and to reinforce confidence in Kenya’s health insurance ecosystem.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to continuous engagement, improved operational coordination, and strengthened collaboration for the benefit of patients — the ultimate beneficiaries.