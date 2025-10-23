Connect with us

KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah/FILE

You risk Sh1mn fine or a year in jail for mocking persons with disability

Citing Section 67 of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025, the Commission said any person who “voluntarily or knowingly commits or abets the degrading treatment of a person with disability by words, signs, or visible representations” is liable to prosecution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has warned members of the public against mocking or humiliating persons with disabilities, saying such actions constitute a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to Sh1 million or imprisonment for one year, or both.

The warning follows the circulation of an online challenge in which a person with disability was subjected to public ridicule and trolling on various social media platforms — conduct KNCHR described as a violation of human dignity and fundamental rights.

“Failing to treat persons living with disability with dignity is not only a violation of the Constitution but also an infringement of human rights as provided by the Persons with Disabilities Act No. 4 of 2025,” KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shaming online bullies

Ogangah said the Commission has documented the violations and will release the identities of the account holders involved in the online harassment.

She called for immediate public apologies from those responsible, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal action.

The Commission further urged the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) and other state agencies to step up enforcement of the law in a bid to protect persons with disabilities from exploitation, abuse, and discrimination.

The Persons with Disabilities Act (2025) reinforces constitutional guarantees on equality, dignity, and protection from degrading treatment, and aligns with Kenya’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

KNCHR reaffirmed its commitment to its constitutional mandate to promote and protect the rights of all persons, emphasizing that respect and inclusion are essential to the country’s human rights framework.

“The inherent dignity and equal rights of every individual are non-negotiable. We must all uphold these values,” Ogangah added.

