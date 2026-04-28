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Melania Trump urges ABC to ‘take stand’ on Jimmy Kimmel after widow joke

In a post on X on Monday, Melania Trump said “people like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate”, and urged ABC to “take a stand”.

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WASHINGTON DC, Apr 28 – US First Lady Melania Trump has criticised late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over a joke in which he called her an “expectant widow” just days before a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner she attended with the US Pesident.

The First Lady called Kimmel’s remarks “hateful and violent”, urging his network, ABC, to take action against his “atrocious behavior”.

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A gunman opened fire at Saturday’s dinner, an attack authorities say may have targeted members of the Trump administration. The joke aired on Thursday, as Kimmel parodied the dinner in advance.

“Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said.

In a post on X on Monday, Melania Trump said “people like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate”, and urged ABC to “take a stand”.

“His monologue about my family isn’t comedy – his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” she said. “How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

President Trump also weighed in on the issue.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday afternoon, Trump said he appreciated that so many were “incensed by Kimmel’s” remarks, claiming they were a “call to violence”.

“[T]his is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” he wrote.

The BBC has contacted ABC for comment.

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