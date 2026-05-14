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PBORA Director General Dr. Laxmana Kiptoo during a past event. The Authority has directed NGOs and Public Benefit Organizations to update their records under the new PBO Regulations, 2026/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Benefit Organizations Authority directs NGOs to update records under new PBO law

PBORA has directed NGOs and Public Benefit Organizations to update their records under the new PBO Regulations, 2026, following automatic transition into the PBO Act framework.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 — The Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) has directed all Public Benefit Organizations (PBOs) formerly registered as Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to update their records in line with the newly operationalized Public Benefit Organizations Act, 2013 and the PBO Regulations, 2026.

In an advisory issued by Director General Dr. Laxmana Kiptoo on Thursday, the Authority clarified that organizations registered under the repealed NGOs Co-ordination Act of 1990 will automatically transition into the new PBO framework and are not required to apply for fresh registration.

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“The transition to the PBO Act framework is automatic,” the Authority stated, citing Paragraph 5(1) of the Fifth Schedule of the PBO Act.

PBORA explained that the move follows the operationalization of the PBO Act on May 14, 2024 and the subsequent publication of the PBO Regulations, 2026 by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration on March 18 this year.

The regulations were later approved by the National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation on April 9, paving the way for full implementation of the new regulatory framework.

The Authority said all PBOs are now required to submit updated records under Regulation 43 to facilitate entry into the official Register of PBOs.

Revised constitutions

Among the documents required are revised constitutions aligned with the PBO Act, details of governing officials, minutes approving transition into the new framework, and copies of previous NGO registration certificates.

PBORA noted that both national and international organizations will be required to submit the information through the eCitizen platform once the portal link is activated.

The regulator emphasized that no fees will be charged for the transition process.

“Upon receipt of the information and documentation, the Authority shall issue a certificate in accordance with the PBO Act,” the advisory stated.

The new certificates will bear fresh registration numbers reflecting PBO status while retaining the organizations’ original registration details under the repealed law to ensure continuity with donors, partners and government agencies.

PBORA said the updated framework is aimed at strengthening oversight, accountability and coordination within the sector.

The Authority’s mandate under the PBO Act includes registering and deregistering PBOs, monitoring compliance, facilitating coordination with government agencies, reviewing annual reports and overseeing organizations considered at risk of terrorism financing.

Organizations seeking clarification were advised to contact the Authority directly through its Nairobi offices or official communication channels.

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