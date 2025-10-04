Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Treasury Principal Chris Kiptoo/FILE

business

Kenya trims borrowing costs with USD1.5bn bond issue, early Eurobond redemption

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said the new funding comprises a seven-year tranche priced at 7.875 percent and a twelve-year tranche at 8.8 percent, yielding an overall cost of 8.7 percent — about one percentage point lower than what Kenya would have paid earlier this year.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — The government has announced that it successfully raised USD 1.5 billion (Sh193.8 billion) from international capital markets and used part of the proceeds to redeem USD 1 billion of its Eurobond maturing in 2028 ahead of schedule.

In a statement on Thursday, Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said the new funding comprises a seven-year tranche priced at 7.875 percent and a twelve-year tranche at 8.8 percent, yielding an overall cost of 8.7 percent — about one percentage point lower than what Kenya would have paid.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This is the third such transaction since 2024 and it demonstrates the government’s firm commitment to prudent debt management — paying off loans on time and shielding Kenyans from sudden repayment shocks,” he said.

Most of the subscriptions came from institutional investors in the US and the UK, which the government says reflects renewed investor confidence in Kenya’s debt management strategy.

By lowering borrowing costs and easing near-term repayment pressures, the Treasury expects to reduce the fiscal burden on taxpayers and free up resources for infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

The transaction also complements Kenya’s ongoing liability management programme, which includes bond buybacks and the issuance of new notes to smooth out future maturities.

While the deal helps the country avoid a large bullet repayment in 2028, analysts note that maintaining debt sustainability will still require strong economic growth, disciplined fiscal management, and continued access to concessional financing.

The successful issuance is also expected to strengthen Kenya’s position in ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose mission team is currently in Nairobi for program discussions.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ANALYSIS

When the IMF comes to town: why they visit and what to watch out for

IMF regularly – usually annually – sends a staff team to assess the state of each country’s macro economy, the risks it faces and...

September 25, 2025

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

“No going back on e-procurement roll out,” Ruto tells public officers

"We have said we are putting this e-procurement in place, so that everybody can know how much an item was bought for and who...

August 31, 2025

business

Kenya misses 2024/25 revenue target by Sh67bn, Treasury data shows

The underperformance was mainly due to a Sh76 billion gap in ordinary revenue, which expanded by only 5.7 per cent compared to 12.1 per...

August 25, 2025

Kenya

Mbadi reaffirms Govt’s commitment to compensate protest victims

Mbadi clarified that the program will also include compensation for police officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty while...

August 11, 2025

County News

Governors say counties running broke due to delayed disbursements by Treasury

CoG vice chairman Mutahi Kahiga who says that counties are yet to receive their allocations despite the government pronouncement that they are allocated 410...

August 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Billions untraced: PAC summons Treasury PS over E-Citizen revenue black hole

On registration of marriages alone, Sh116.83 million was collected from fifteen of the thirty-four gazetted marriage centres, leaving revenue from the remaining nineteen unaccounted...

July 23, 2025

Fifth Estate

OPINION: How China Is Reshaping Global Finance Through New Development Banks

The traditional architecture of global finance—long dominated by Western-led institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank—is undergoing a subtle yet...

July 20, 2025

County News

Counties set to receive Ksh 415 Billion after Senate approval

This allocation reflects a 10 billion Shillings increase from the National Treasury’s earlier proposal of 405.1 billion Shillings, marking a 4.8 percent growth, following...

June 30, 2025