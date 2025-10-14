Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruku said the task force comprises key institutions, including the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Public Service Commission (PSC), and the State Department for Public Service and Human Capital Development/FILE/PSC

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets up taskforce to address pay disparities across agencies

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku announced the formation of a task force to spearhead the salary harmonisation agenda.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — The government has launched an ambitious initiative to harmonise salaries across all public service institutions, aiming to eliminate pay disparities and promote equity among civil servants.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Kenya Civil Servants National Delegates Conference held at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku announced the formation of a task force to spearhead the salary harmonisation agenda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said the task force comprises key institutions, including the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Public Service Commission (PSC), and the State Department for Public Service and Human Capital Development.

“To achieve equity and fairness in the public service, I have set up a task force. The President is working day and night to ensure the welfare of all public servants is well taken care of in terms of salaries, allowances, and working conditions,” said CS Ruku.

He emphasised that fairness in remuneration is not just a moral obligation but a constitutional one.

Disparities

He pointed out the current discrepancies where public servants with similar qualifications and responsibilities earn vastly different salaries depending on their department or agency.

“There is no reason as to why, for instance, an officer in the Ministry of Agriculture and another in a state agency such as KenGen should be paid differently if they hold similar qualifications and responsibilities. The principle of equity must be upheld,” Ruku stated.

Ruku described the Kenya Civil Service as the best on the continent and expressed confidence that, despite existing challenges, ongoing reforms would transform it into an efficient and fully empowered workforce.

“We want to employ the civil service to its capacity and ensure it works optimally,” he said, urging all civil servants to uphold diligence, integrity, and decorum in the execution of their duties.

Welfare

In addition to salary reforms, the Cabinet Secretary addressed other key welfare issues, notably medical insurance.

He confirmed that the government had remitted Sh4.1 billion to the Social Health Authority two months ago to support the civil servants’ health insurance scheme.

“We want every civil servant to walk into any health facility and receive medical care without frustration. That’s our commitment,” said Ruku, adding that his ministry remains in continuous engagement with the Ministry of Health and the Social Health Authority to ensure seamless access to healthcare.

Ruku also highlighted the government’s commitment to reviewing all existing Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) to identify gaps and fast-track their implementation in a bid to enhance the welfare of civil servants.

He stressed the importance of personal responsibility and accountability in the public service, noting that improved working conditions must be matched with ethical conduct.

“We must be responsible for our actions and ensure integrity in everything we do. As the government works to improve your welfare, you must also uphold ethical standards,” he said.

The conference brought together delegates from across the country to discuss public service reforms, workers’ welfare, and the future of Kenya’s civil service.

The salary harmonisation initiative is expected to be a landmark step in motivating the workforce and ensuring justice in public remuneration.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

CS Ruku launches nationwide crackdown on corrupt HR officers over payroll, promotions and tax fraud

He said officers found culpable will face immediate dismissal and prosecution.

1 day ago

Headlines

Gachagua’s DCP quits Mbeere North race but remains in Malava contest

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the decision was informed by the need to build cordial relations with like-minded partners within the United Opposition...

September 10, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Public Service CS Ruku Warns Against Nepotism and Calls for Merit in Government Hiring

July 25, 2025

County News

Family in court after Huduma Centre official goes missing while hosting a CS

The family filed an urgent application at the Milimani High Court on Monday demanding that the Inspector General of Police and the Director of...

July 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruku urges Red Cross to pursue climate-resilient emergency accreditation

CS Ruku noted that such accreditation would empower the humanitarian agency to tap into international climate financing to support vulnerable communities facing an increasing...

July 12, 2025

Kenya

Govt to punish absentee public workers on Saba Saba

"Monday is not a holiday,” Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku has warned, ordering all government workers to report to work or face disciplinary action.

July 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Workforce Overstretched, Needs to Triple for Efficiency – CS Ruku

CS Ruku said the current workforce estimated at just over one million across both national and county governments is severely overburdened.

July 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki denies ‘lecturing’ CS Ruku, dismisses claims as ‘desperate and malicious’

Kindiki clarified that his remarks were not aimed at CS Ruku personally, but were general observations directed at former leaders who had exhibited similar...

May 12, 2025