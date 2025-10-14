Govt sets up taskforce to address pay disparities across agencies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — The government has launched an ambitious initiative to harmonise salaries across all public service institutions, aiming to eliminate pay disparities and promote equity among civil servants.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Kenya Civil Servants National Delegates Conference held at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Nairobi, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku announced the formation of a task force to spearhead the salary harmonisation agenda.

He said the task force comprises key institutions, including the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Public Service Commission (PSC), and the State Department for Public Service and Human Capital Development.

“To achieve equity and fairness in the public service, I have set up a task force. The President is working day and night to ensure the welfare of all public servants is well taken care of in terms of salaries, allowances, and working conditions,” said CS Ruku.

He emphasised that fairness in remuneration is not just a moral obligation but a constitutional one.

Disparities

He pointed out the current discrepancies where public servants with similar qualifications and responsibilities earn vastly different salaries depending on their department or agency.

“There is no reason as to why, for instance, an officer in the Ministry of Agriculture and another in a state agency such as KenGen should be paid differently if they hold similar qualifications and responsibilities. The principle of equity must be upheld,” Ruku stated.

Ruku described the Kenya Civil Service as the best on the continent and expressed confidence that, despite existing challenges, ongoing reforms would transform it into an efficient and fully empowered workforce.

“We want to employ the civil service to its capacity and ensure it works optimally,” he said, urging all civil servants to uphold diligence, integrity, and decorum in the execution of their duties.

Welfare

In addition to salary reforms, the Cabinet Secretary addressed other key welfare issues, notably medical insurance.

He confirmed that the government had remitted Sh4.1 billion to the Social Health Authority two months ago to support the civil servants’ health insurance scheme.

“We want every civil servant to walk into any health facility and receive medical care without frustration. That’s our commitment,” said Ruku, adding that his ministry remains in continuous engagement with the Ministry of Health and the Social Health Authority to ensure seamless access to healthcare.

Ruku also highlighted the government’s commitment to reviewing all existing Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) to identify gaps and fast-track their implementation in a bid to enhance the welfare of civil servants.

He stressed the importance of personal responsibility and accountability in the public service, noting that improved working conditions must be matched with ethical conduct.

“We must be responsible for our actions and ensure integrity in everything we do. As the government works to improve your welfare, you must also uphold ethical standards,” he said.

The conference brought together delegates from across the country to discuss public service reforms, workers’ welfare, and the future of Kenya’s civil service.

The salary harmonisation initiative is expected to be a landmark step in motivating the workforce and ensuring justice in public remuneration.