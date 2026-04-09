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President Ruto Declares War on Nairobi Cartels, Undermining County Progress

“Let me be very clear: the era of appeasing cartels at the expense of public interest must come to an end. Leadership is not about protecting a few people; it is about delivering justice and order,”President William Ruto said.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 9-President William Ruto has promised a firm crackdown on cartels operating in Nairobi, warning that the days of protecting powerful interests at the expense of public welfare are over.

In his address before the Nairobi County Assembly on Thursday, Ruto urged both county and national governments to coordinate closely in dismantling networks that profit from dysfunction and institutional paralysis.

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“There are those who make money through institutional failure. They shout the loudest against reform because they thrive on disorder,” he said.

“Let me be very clear, the era of appeasing cartels at the expense of public interest must come to an end. Leadership is not about protecting a few people; it is about delivering justice and order.”

Ruto emphasized that Nairobi’s governance requires focus on tangible results rather than political posturing.

“The document is not ceremonial, it is not public relations, it is not politics for headlines. Your role in governance cannot be overstated. You have a duty to ensure that the needs of your constituents are properly addressed,” he said.

He condemned the persistent cycle of blame and inaction that has slowed progress in the capital.

“What Nairobi needs is not speeches, complaints, or pointing fingers. It needs order, execution, and results. That is exactly what we intend to deliver together,” he added.

The President acknowledged the public’s growing frustration over the state of the city.

“I have listened carefully to what Kenyans have said about Nairobi. I have heard their anger and disappointment what businesses, visitors, and investors report, and what Kenyans in the diaspora say when comparing us with other countries. They are right to question why we struggle with basic order and to demand better,” he said.

Ruto noted that Nairobi’s rapid population growth from fewer than 300,000 residents to nearly five million today has put immense pressure on infrastructure and service delivery, making urgent reforms necessary.

He highlighted progress in other sectors as evidence that change is possible.

“Today, sugarcane farmers in Western Kenya, who used to wait a year to receive payment, are now being paid promptly. This proves that when we act decisively, results follow,” he said.

The President stressed that the fight against Nairobi’s cartels is a collective responsibility.

“We must confront the cartels in this city directly whoever they are, however powerful they are. Your responsibility, with support from both county and national government, is to restore order and ensure that public interest comes first,” he said.

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