Raila Odinga

Kenya

Friday declared public holiday to honor Raila Odinga

Friday has been declared a national holiday as Kenyans prepare to pay their final respects to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his state funeral.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 16 – The government has declared Friday, October 17, 2025, a public holiday in honor of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga.

According to a special notice published in the Kenya Gazette, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen made the declaration under Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that Friday, the 17th October, 2025, shall be a public holiday in honour of the departed former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga,” the notice read in part.

The announcement comes as the country prepares for Raila’s state funeral on the same day, marking a solemn moment of national reflection for a leader remembered for his decades-long struggle for democracy, reform, and unity.

The declaration means government offices, schools, and most businesses will remain closed as Kenyans observe the national day of mourning and pay their final respects to the veteran statesman.

