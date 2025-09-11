Connect with us

Wiper Patriotic Front convenes National Delegates Congress on Oct 10

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – The Wiper Patriotic Front National Delegates Congress set for Oct 10; Key agenda inlcudes adoption of items pivotal to the Party’s governance and strategic direction

The Party Secretary General Shakila Abdalla says the Congress will deliberate on and adopt key agenda items pivotal to the Party’s governance and strategic direction

The meeting will be convened on the 10th October at The Jockey Club, Ngong Racecourse

The most recent amendment to the Wiper Party is its change of name from the Wiper Democratic Movement (W.D.M) to the Wiper Patriotic Front (W.P.F) in August 2025, following procedures outlined in Kenya’s Political Parties Act.

Kalonzo revealed that the change of name was to honour Gen Zs who lost their lives during the deadly 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

