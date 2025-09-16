Connect with us

The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal at the bureau's headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building, in Washington

More than 20 people in Charlie Kirk suspect’s gaming chat to be questioned, says FBI boss

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 – FBI director Kash Patel says suspected shooter Tyler Robinson may not have acted alone in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

He told a Congress committee sitting that more than 20 people in Robinson’s Discord chat are being questioned.

He said Robinson reportedly identified himself as the shooter in the chat.

The FBI Director largely skirted questions about his handling of information on the day of Kirk’s shooting.

Patel originally tweeted that “the subject” was in custody, and then 90 minutes later said he was released.

Moments into Tuesday’s sitting, while answering a question from Senator Ted Cruz, Patel said it was accurate that Robinson’s roommate was a “transgender man transitioning to a female,” and they were in a relationship.

Patel praised the FBI’s “transparency” in the Kirk investigation – saying the suspect’s father recognised him from an FBI video.

