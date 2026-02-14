EACC, FBI unveils Modern Interview Facilities in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Embassy, and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), yesterday commissioned phase two of its state-of-the-art interview facilities at the Commission’s South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru.

The Nakuru Regional Office is the first regional office to benefit from this initiative, following a similar modernization of interview facilities at the Commission’s Headquarters at Integrity Centre in Nairobi.

The project forms part of the Commission’s broader strategy to strengthen investigative capacity, enhance evidence integrity, and align its operations with international best practice.

The upgraded facilities are expected to improve the quality of interviews and reinforce transparency and professionalism in anti-corruption investigations.