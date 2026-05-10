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Kenya, US strengthen crime-fighting ties as FBI officials visit DCI

According to the DCI, the discussions focused on joint efforts in tackling terrorism, cybercrime, organised crime, financial fraud, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, money laundering, and crimes against children.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 -The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) hosted the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Mr Andrew Bailey, in a high-level visit aimed at strengthening cooperation in combating transnational crime.

The meeting, held at DCI headquarters, brought together senior officials from both agencies and marked another milestone in their longstanding partnership, coming nearly two years after a similar visit by former FBI Director Christopher Wray.

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According to the DCI, the discussions focused on joint efforts in tackling terrorism, cybercrime, organised crime, financial fraud, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, money laundering, and crimes against children.

The talks also explored emerging areas such as artificial intelligence in investigations, digital forensics, cryptocurrency tracking, and predictive analytics.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin praised the collaboration between the two agencies, noting its impact on operational outcomes.

“This partnership has consistently yielded tangible operational successes through joint investigations, intelligence sharing, extraditions, specialised training, and capacity-building initiatives,” he said.

He further expressed appreciation for support from the FBI and the United States government, saying it had strengthened Kenya’s investigative capacity.

“We are grateful for the extensive support, including advanced forensic training, technical assistance, operational support, and the modernisation of our investigative capabilities,” he added.

On his part, Bailey commended the DCI’s efforts in combating corruption, describing it as critical to economic stability.

“Robust anti-corruption efforts are essential for fostering investor confidence and boosting economic growth,” he said.

He also announced plans to strengthen the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Nairobi through the appointment of a Regional Transnational Anti-Corruption Programme Manager to enhance technical cooperation and training.

Bailey further recognized Kenyan officers trained at the FBI National Academy, praising their role in strengthening cooperation between the two institutions.

He reaffirmed FBI’s commitment to working with the DCI as equal partners in addressing global security threats.

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