Kisumu residents urged to explore local attractions ahead of World Tourism Day

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 25 – As the world prepares to mark World Tourism Day this weekend, Kisumu residents have been encouraged to explore and appreciate the rich tourism offerings within their own county.

Kisumu County Executive for Tourism, Farida Salim, emphasized that the region is home to numerous attractions that remain undiscovered by many locals.

Speaking during a field tour of tourism sites in the area on Thursday, Salim stressed that awareness and appreciation must begin with residents themselves.

“Some people in Kisumu are growing old without ever stepping foot in the Impala Sanctuary, which [is] right here in the city,” she remarked.

“Before tourists come in, we need to seize the chance to explore our surroundings.”

Mindset shift

She called for a shift in mindset, urging locals to value and visit nearby destinations.

As part of Tourism Week celebrations, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) will offer free entry to its parks and sanctuaries on Saturday.

“Let us take this opportunity to explore and appreciate the tourism gems we have,” Salim said.

The county government confirmed a series of activities lined up to mark the week, including a youth symposium on tourism and an exhibition of artifacts at the Kisumu Museum.

David Kones, speaking on behalf of the KWS Assistant Director for Siaya and Kisumu counties, confirmed that gates will be open to the public on Saturday as a gesture of appreciation.

“By granting free access, we are recognizing Kenyans for their role in wildlife conservation,” Kones said.

He added that with the right innovations, the region holds immense potential for both tourism growth and conservation efforts.

From the County Commissioner’s office, Daniel Oloo assured the public of adequate security across all parks and tourism sites.

“Our officers will be on the ground to ensure the safety of everyone as they enjoy what Kisumu has to offer,” he said.