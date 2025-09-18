Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki hails CHPs as govt projects 30mn SHA-listed Kenyans by December

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Community Health Promoters (CHPs) that the government is committed to improving their terms of engagement, describing them as central to the success of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Speaking on Thursday when he hosted more than 3,000 CHPs from Embu County at Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi, Kindiki lauded their role in preventive healthcare, early disease detection, and driving uptake of the SHA programme.

“You are the foot soldiers of our flagship Universal Health Coverage project. You are our infantry on the frontline in the pursuit of better healthcare,” he said.

The Deputy President noted that SHA registration, which has already surpassed 26 million people and is projected to reach 30 million by December, would not have been possible without the promoters’ tireless efforts.

“SHA registration would not have been a success without CHPs. You are our SHA heroes, and we appreciate what you are doing. We are focused on improving your working conditions,” he added.

Co-funded workforce

Last year, the national government, in partnership with the 47 counties, recruited more than 107,000 CHPs and equipped them with medical kits for early diagnosis and referrals. Each promoter receives a monthly stipend co-funded by both levels of government.

Kindiki described the initiative as “one of the most consequential healthcare interventions since independence,” crediting CHPs with saving countless lives.

“They visit homes, take basic medical tests for blood pressure and diabetes, advise on diet, refer patients to hospitals, and follow up daily to ensure those on medication adhere to their prescriptions,” he explained.

Beyond healthcare, the Deputy President highlighted ongoing development projects in Embu County, including road upgrades, the construction of 12 modern markets, and an increased allocation for last-mile electricity connections. The budget was raised to Sh1.2 billion from Sh576 million following lobbying by county leaders.

“We are grateful to Governor Cecily Mbarire and the county MPs for supporting our agenda. I will do whatever I can to support the development of Embu County. I am available 24/7 for this,” Kindiki pledged.

Governor Mbarire, in turn, hailed the health promoters as the cornerstone of SHA’s success.

“CHPs have done a great job in promoting healthcare at the grassroots. They are the true ambassadors of SHA,” she said.

