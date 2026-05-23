Government Expands Health Infrastructure to Boost UHC, Says PS Oluga

NAIROBI,Kenya May 23 – The government is intensifying investments in health infrastructure and county healthcare systems as part of efforts to strengthen Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga has said.

Speaking in Sagam, Gem Constituency in Siaya County during the handover of a 1,000-litre solar-powered bulk milk cooler to YAW Pachi Community-Based Organisation, Dr Oluga said expanding access to quality healthcare remains a top government priority.

He said the Ministry of Health is investing in inpatient wings, maternity facilities and providing technical support to counties to improve service delivery and access to healthcare across communities.

Dr Oluga also urged Kenyans to register under the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying increased enrolment is critical in sustaining healthcare services and strengthening public hospitals.

The PS reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accessible healthcare during the ongoing Maragoli Hills Free Medical Camp at Ivona Primary School in Chavakali, Vihiga County.

The outreach programme, organised by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, is providing free medical services to hundreds of residents.

Services offered at the camp include SHA registration and activation, medical consultations, cancer screening, screening for hypertension, tuberculosis and HIV, dental care, mental wellness support, blood donation and treatment for common illnesses.

Dr Oluga said community outreach programmes play a key role in identifying health challenges affecting wananchi while informing government investments in health infrastructure, medical equipment, medicines and specialised services.

“Community engagements help us understand the healthcare needs of the people and guide interventions that strengthen healthcare systems across the country,” he said.

He called on residents to enrol under the SHA programme to access affordable healthcare without financial hardship and urged Community Health Promoters to intensify household registration and health awareness campaigns at the grassroots.

The PS further announced the extension of contracts for UHC workers until June 30, saying consultations are ongoing on transitioning the workforce to permanent and pensionable terms.