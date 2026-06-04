SHA appoints Assistant Director for Corporate Communication after Wednesday interviews

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 — The Social Health Authority (SHA) has appointed Winfred Nduku Nthiani as Assistant Director for Corporate Communication, bringing to a close a competitive recruitment process that attracted 100 applicants.

SHA Board Chairperson Dr Abdi Mohamed announced the appointment on Thursday following interviews conducted at the authority’s headquarters in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The process had earlier been narrowed down to seven shortlisted candidates after a public call for applications for the position referenced SHA/247/2025 and graded SHA 4.

The shortlist, published under provisions of Section 17 and Schedule I of the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, included Seroney Faith, Fridah Jerotich Tallam, Kenneth Kibet, Jane Muthoki Mason, Brenda Kaaria, Joan Wetumi Njaro and Winfred Nduku Nthiani.

The interviews were held at the SHA boardroom on the 10th floor of the authority’s headquarters, running from 9am to 12.30pm, with each candidate allotted a specific time slot.

Seroney Faith opened the panel at 9am, followed by Fridah Jerotich Tallam at 9.30am, Kenneth Kibet at 10am, and Jane Muthoki Mason at 10.30 am.

After a short interval, Brenda Kaaria appeared at 11.30 am, Joan Wetumi Njaro at 12pm, and Winfred Nduku Nthiani closed the sessions at 12.30pm.

Candidates had been required to report at least 30 minutes before their scheduled interview time and present original copies of identification documents, academic and professional certificates, and statutory clearance documents.

These included certificates from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), a registered Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). Applicants with foreign qualifications were also required to present recognition and equation certificates from the Commission for University Education (CUE).

SHA also invited members of the public to submit any adverse information regarding shortlisted candidates before June 2, 2026, at 5pm through the chairperson’s official recruitment email, as part of its transparency safeguards.

The recruitment exercise comes as SHA continues to strengthen its institutional capacity following the transition from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the new Social Health Insurance framework.

Dr Mohamed, in his capacity as Board Chairperson, said the appointment followed a competitive and transparent process aimed at strengthening the authority’s management team, particularly in strategic communications.

The authority expressed appreciation to all applicants and staff involved in the recruitment process, describing it as part of ongoing efforts to reinforce professionalism and efficiency within its operations.