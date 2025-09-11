Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

First Lay Rachel Ruto.

County News

First Lady launches second phase of campaign against HIV, GBV, and Teen Pregnancy

The First lady noted that HIV prevalence is escalating at an alarming rate with over 1.3 million Kenyans living with HIV translating to 3 percent of the entire population.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – Lady Rachel Ruto has launched the second phase of a program aimed at combating HIV, teenage pregnancy, sexual and gender-based violence in the country

The threats dubbed “The Triple Threat”are said to be on the rise among young people in different parts of the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The four counties to benefit starting this month include, Samburu, West Pokot, Homa Bay, and Uasin Gishu.

The key driver of this initiative is the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), an organization she  serves as a member of the steering committee.

“OAFLAD unites African First Ladies to champion issues that affect Women, Youth and Children,through partners, it has provided funding to implement targeted interventions which address these pressing concerns,”she said.

The First lady noted that HIV prevalence is escalating at an alarming rate with over 1.3 million Kenyans living with HIV translating to 3 percent of the entire population.

“But what should trigger us into action is this; in 2024 alone, we recorded almost 20,000 new HIV infections; a staggering 19 percent increase from the previous year,this is a reversal of years of progress,”she said.

Mrs Ruto urged leaders and stakeholders to come out and speak about the future of the children who are currently at a risk.

“Our adolescents are bearing the heaviest burden. Right now, over 80,000 young people between 10 and 19 years old are living with HIV, requiring lifelong treatment,”she said.

The goal of this initiative is to close existing gaps by accelerating ongoing programs, strengthening current infrastructure, and leveraging the expertise of trained community health promoters.

“Today, I invite all of us, as we partner with the Ministry of Health, through NASCOP to implement this initiative in the four counties,” she said.

The first phase involved Meru and Narok counties and report indicates that significant progress has been made in combating the triple threats.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

President Ruto unveils Ksh46 Billion projects for Kisii and Nyamira

"We have a rare and historic opportunity to make every part of our country truly prosperous," President Ruto pointed out.

3 hours ago

Headlines

Buzeki Joins United Democratic Alliance Ahead of 2027 Elections

Buzeki who has been a longtime critic of President Ruto, lauded the head of state for what he termed transformative leadership.

5 hours ago

Headlines

Irungu Houghton withholds from panel role citing High Court injunction

"For the avoidance of any public doubt , I immediately suspend my participation in the panel of experts on compensation of victims of protests...

6 hours ago

crime

Murkomen confirms persons of interest identified in lawyer Mbobu fatal shooting

Speaking in Migori, Murkomen assured the family and the nation that the government will expedite investigations into the matter and ensure those responsible are...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Majority of Kenyans Reject Ruto-Raila’s Broad-Based Govt Plan as Cost of Living Concerns Deepen – TIFA Poll

According to the poll, released Thursday under the theme “Kenyans’ Economic Conditions and Several Public Policy Governance Issues: Three Years of Kenya Kwanza –...

8 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

“I have not participated in Protest Victims panel meetings,” LSK President clarifies

"Let it be clear that, apart from the swearing-in, I have not participated in any meetings or engagements with, or on behalf of, the...

9 hours ago

Headlines

TIFA Poll: 64 percent of Kenyans oppose Ruto-Raila Broadband Based Govt

TIFA Research CEO Maggie Ireri cited that indecision around the legitimacy of the March 9 cooperation pact between President William Ruto and ODM Leader...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bhang Worth Sh5mn Seized in University Hostels in Homa Bay as crackdown uncovers cartel targeting students

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Sep 11 — A major NACADA drug bust in Homa Bay County has exposed the alarming infiltration of narcotics into university...

10 hours ago