First Lady launches second phase of campaign against HIV, GBV, and Teen Pregnancy

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – Lady Rachel Ruto has launched the second phase of a program aimed at combating HIV, teenage pregnancy, sexual and gender-based violence in the country

The threats dubbed “The Triple Threat”are said to be on the rise among young people in different parts of the country.

The four counties to benefit starting this month include, Samburu, West Pokot, Homa Bay, and Uasin Gishu.

The key driver of this initiative is the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), an organization she serves as a member of the steering committee.

“OAFLAD unites African First Ladies to champion issues that affect Women, Youth and Children,through partners, it has provided funding to implement targeted interventions which address these pressing concerns,”she said.

The First lady noted that HIV prevalence is escalating at an alarming rate with over 1.3 million Kenyans living with HIV translating to 3 percent of the entire population.

“But what should trigger us into action is this; in 2024 alone, we recorded almost 20,000 new HIV infections; a staggering 19 percent increase from the previous year,this is a reversal of years of progress,”she said.

Mrs Ruto urged leaders and stakeholders to come out and speak about the future of the children who are currently at a risk.

“Our adolescents are bearing the heaviest burden. Right now, over 80,000 young people between 10 and 19 years old are living with HIV, requiring lifelong treatment,”she said.

The goal of this initiative is to close existing gaps by accelerating ongoing programs, strengthening current infrastructure, and leveraging the expertise of trained community health promoters.

“Today, I invite all of us, as we partner with the Ministry of Health, through NASCOP to implement this initiative in the four counties,” she said.

The first phase involved Meru and Narok counties and report indicates that significant progress has been made in combating the triple threats.