Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Ethiopia inaugurates Grand Renaissance Dam, Africa’s largest hydro-power project

The unveiling of the commemorative plaques was led by President William Ruto of Kenya who was the chief guest and his Djiboutian counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh.

Published

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Sept 9 – Ethiopia has officially inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a $5 billion hydroelectric project on the Blue Nile hailed as a milestone for the country’s economic ambitions and energy independence.

The unveiling of the commemorative plaques was led by President William Ruto of Kenya who was the chief guest and his Djiboutian counterpart Ismail Omar Guelleh, in the presence of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Other dignitaries in attendance included Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Sudan’s Salva Kiir and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Also present was African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Construction of the GERD began in 2011, and the project is designed to generate 5,150 megawatts of electricity, making it the largest hydropower plant in Africa and among the 20 largest globally.

Four turbines are now in operation, producing a combined 1,550 MW, with output set to gradually scale up to full capacity.

Prime Minister Abiy said the dam will expand electricity access for millions of Ethiopians while enabling power exports across the region.

Commenting on the project, President Ruto described the inauguration as a “moment of monumental significance.”

 “The Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam is not only a feat of engineering ambition. It is also a bold affirmation of Africa’s capacity to shape its own destiny, marshal its resources and deliver transformative infrastructure in pursuit of prosperity,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s sentiment was echoed by his Somalia counterpart, Hassan Mohamud who hailed the unveiling as a “great historic day for all our people in this region.”

The project, however, has drawn fierce opposition from Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 90 percent of its water supply.

 Cairo fears the dam could reduce water flows during droughts and has argued that it violates colonial-era water treaties.

Sudan’s position has shifted over time, though it has also expressed concerns.

Ethiopia has maintained that GERD’s phased reservoir filling, completed in 2024, was carefully managed to avoid harm downstream.

Independent studies have so far found no major disruptions to Nile flows, thanks in part to favourable rainfall and Ethiopia’s gradual filling strategy.

Unlike many large infrastructure projects in Africa, GERD was primarily financed domestically through bond sales, salary contributions, and state-led fundraising campaigns, with only limited external support.

Addis Ababa has emphasized that the project represents a symbol of national sovereignty and self-reliance.

Located about 14 kilometres from Ethiopia’s border with Sudan, the dam now serves as the backbone of Ethiopia’s national grid.

Officials say surplus electricity will be exported during peak seasons, strengthening regional integration and development.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Oluga admits SHA facing massive fraud a year after it started paying claims

Oluga said little-known hospitals some linked to influential figures have received millions of shillings for questionable services, sparking public outrage.

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police arrest 300 in major Nairobi security sweep

The crackdown follows weeks of public outcry, with Nairobi residents taking to social media to report rising cases of daylight robberies.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya seeks Japan’s backing for Prof Phoebe Okowa’s candidacy at the International Court of Justice

Foreign Affairs PS Sing’Oei made the appeal during a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Matsuura Hiroshi.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kasipul by-election attracts only 2 ODM Party candidates

The ODM party now faces a challenge on how to conduct credible, transparent, and inclusive primaries.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Targets 30 Million Kenyans under SHA by December: DP Kindiki

Kindiki encouraged Kenyans to continue enrolling as he welcomed the growing interest in taking up the cover.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

St George’s Secondary School closed indefinitely after student protest over corporal punishment

The stand-off began when one of the teachers on duty attempted to force students to go back to classes as they wanted to witness...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court stops compulsory use of E-Govt Procurement System

Treasury and the PPRA were directed to process both electronic and manual submissions equally.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends President Ruto’s compensation of riot victims panel

The suit was certified as urgent by Justice Kizito Magare who directed that it be heard inter partes.

20 hours ago