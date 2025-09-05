Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DR Congo medical workers disinfect the coffin an Ebola victim in 2018 -- the government announced the disease has returned

Capital Health

Ebola outbreak kills 15 in DR Congo

The presence of the virus had been confirmed in a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was admitted to hospital last month after showing symptoms that included a high fever and repeated vomiting, the ministry added.

Published

KASAI, Sept 4 – Atleast 15 people have died in a new outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country’s health ministry has said.

The presence of the virus had been confirmed in a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was admitted to hospital last month after showing symptoms that included a high fever and repeated vomiting, the ministry added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She died a few hours later from multiple organ failure.

This will be the 16th outbreak of the deadly virus in the vast central African state that has poor health services, and is hit by conflict in the east.

The latest outbreak is in central Kasai province, with 28 suspected cases recorded, the ministry said.

Officials have urged strict adherence to preventive measures, including frequent handwashing and social distancing in high-risk areas.

Tests identified the Zaire strain of Ebola, a rare but often deadly disease, officials said.


The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was “acting with determination to rapidly halt the spread of the virus and protect communities”.

Four health workers were among the 15 people who had died, it said.

“Case numbers are likely to increase as the transmission is ongoing. Response teams and local teams will work to find the people who may be infected and need to receive care, to ensure everyone is protected as quickly as possible,” WHO added in a statement.

DR Congo had a “stockpile of treatments”, including 2,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine, “effective to protect against this type of Ebola”, the global health body said.

The last Ebola outbreak in DR Congo was three years ago, killing six people.

An outbreak in 2018-20 was far deadlier, claiming more than 2,000 lives.

The virus, which is thought to have originated in fruit bats, was first detected in 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now DR Congo.

People are infected when they have direct contact through broken skin, or the mouth and nose, with the blood, vomit, faeces or bodily fluids of someone with Ebola.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya targets more disease eliminations after beating sleeping sickness

Kenya has wiped out sleeping sickness and now targets more tropical diseases by 2030 to protect rural communities.

August 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Validated by WHO as having eliminated sleeping sickness

Sleeping sickness is the second neglected tropical disease to be eliminated in Kenya with the country having been certified free of the Guinea worm...

August 8, 2025

World

Malnutrition in Gaza at alarming levels, WHO warns as aid airdrops resume

More than 100 people died from malnutrition over recent days, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

July 28, 2025

Capital Health

Health experts address misconceptions in lead-up to World Breastfeeding Week

One of the most widespread myths—that breastfeeding causes breasts to sag— however experts, explained that breast sagging is primarily due to the natural loss...

July 23, 2025

Capital Health

WHO recommends twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir for HIV prevention

LEN now joins other WHO-recommended PrEP options—such as daily oral PrEP, injectable cabotegravir, and the dapivirine vaginal ring—as part of a growing arsenal of...

July 15, 2025

Capital Health

Origins of COVID-19 Still Unknown as Probe Remains Inconclusive: WHO

COVID-19, which erupted in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 20 million people and caused global economic losses exceeding $10 trillion....

June 30, 2025

Featured

Peer-led therapy model offers hope for Kenya’s troubled teens

Shamiri uses a unique “near-peer” psychotherapy model. Trained lay counselors aged 18 to 22, known as Shamiri Fellows, facilitate group sessions with students.

June 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

WHO declares polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea

Samples of the highly infectious virus were found in two healthy children during a routine screening in Lae, a coastal city in the country's...

May 16, 2025