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The patient was clinically assessed, infection prevention and control measures were instituted, and samples collected for testing as part of standard public health procedures, Afya House said/CFM

Capital Health

MoH clears suspected Ebola case in Kiambu after laboratory tests return negative

The patient was clinically assessed, infection prevention and control measures were instituted, and samples collected for testing as part of standard public health procedures, Afya House said.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has declared a suspected Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case referred for testing from AAR Hospital in Kiambu County resolved after laboratory analysis on samples turned negative.

MoH gave the assurance while commiting sutained surveillance efforts amid the ongoing regional health situation.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said laboratory tests ruled out Ebola after health authorities swiftly activated emergency surveillance and response protocols upon receiving notification of the suspected case.

The patient was clinically assessed, infection prevention and control measures were instituted, and samples collected for testing as part of standard public health procedures, Afya House said.

“Based on the epidemiological investigations conducted and the laboratory findings, the reported case is not Ebola,” the ministry said.

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The ministry noted that although the suspected case has been ruled out, health authorities remain vigilant given the regional threat posed by Ebola and other infectious diseases.

Heightened readiness

It said surveillance systems across the country continue to operate at heightened readiness, with preparedness measures remaining in place to facilitate the rapid detection, investigation and management of any suspected public health threat.

The ministry further reassured Kenyans that there is currently no confirmed Ebola case linked to the report and emphasized that it continues to work closely with county governments, health facilities, points of entry and both national and international partners to strengthen preparedness and response capabilities.

Health authorities also urged members of the public to rely on official and verified sources of information and refrain from circulating unconfirmed reports that could cause unnecessary alarm.

“Timely, accurate, and responsible communication is essential in supporting effective public health action and safeguarding our communities,” the ministry stated.

The ministry commended healthcare workers, community members, the media and other stakeholders for their vigilance and prompt reporting of unusual health events, describing such collaboration as critical to protecting the country’s health security.

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