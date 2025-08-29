Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Traffic paralyzed on Ngong Road as Matatu operators protest police harassment

The protest, which began at dawn, saw dozens of matatus parked on both sides of the road near the Ngong Road- Prestige Plaza junction, effectively blocking one of the city’s key transport arteries.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29- Commuters and motorists along Ngong Road have been left stranded after matatu operators staged a protest over what they termed as continued harassment by police officers.

The protest, which began at dawn, saw dozens of matatus parked on both sides of the road near the Ngong Road- Prestige Plaza junction, effectively blocking one of the city’s key transport arteries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The operators are demanding a meeting with senior officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority and the police traffic department to address their grievances.

Meanwhile, traffic officers on the ground struggled to redirect vehicles and ease the congestion.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes including Argwings Kodhek and Riara Road until further notice.

By Verdiana Mimmie Mapembe

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

8-year-old student in Kisumu dies after playground accident

The rotating structure struck her on the head, causing a severe injury.

9 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

158 health facilities in Nairobi closed by KMPDC over safety concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – 158 health facilities in Nairobi have been closed following an inspection by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council....

30 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former NCWSC ICT Assistant fined Sh14.6mn for fraudulent acquisition of public funds

The judgment was delivered by the Nairobi Anti-Corruption Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki, who found Lawrence Masinde Barasa, guilty on three counts.

1 hour ago

Africa

Tourist pouring beer down elephant’s trunk in Kenya sparks anger

He was filmed in a wildlife reservation drinking from a can of Tusker, a popular local beer, before giving the rest of it to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Sh60mn broken promise leaves Harambee Stars hanging

Harambee Stars fought hard to reach the CHAN quarterfinals, but the Sh60mn reward President Ruto promised remains missing.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Continuous Voter Registration exercise to resume from Sep 29: IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise from September...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 activists in court to Block Ruto’s riot victims’ compensation panel

The activists want the proclamation and Gazette Notice declared unconstitutional, null, and void.

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya defends hiring of U.S. lobbying firm as strategic investment

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – The government has dismissed reports suggesting irregularities in its decision to hire a U.S.-based lobbying firm, saying the deal...

19 hours ago