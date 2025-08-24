‘Table the evidence!’: Guyo dares Ruto on Sh150mn Senate bribery claim

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 — Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo has challenged President William Ruto to table evidence to back his explosive claim that senators received Sh150 million to save an unnamed Governor from accountability.

Guyo, who survived an impeachment in Senate in July, warned that such allegations cannot remain at the level of political rhetoric.

Speaking on Saturday, Guyo urged the President to present proof before the relevant parliamentary bodies instead of making sweeping statements.

“If he has evidence that there are senators who were bribed, he should table it before the Powers and Privileges Committee,” Guyo said.

“The committee will investigate, and if there are senators found culpable, then the necessary anti-corruption agencies will take action.”

His remarks came after President Ruto, during a joint Kenya Kwanza–ODM Parliamentary Group meeting in Karen on August 18, accused lawmakers of turning oversight roles into avenues for extortion.

Ruto specifically suggested that senators had allegedly pocketed up to Sh150 million to influence proceedings.

“Where does one even get Sh150 million? Did you know that a few members of parliament collected Sh10 million so that you could pass the Anti-Money Laundering Bill? We are not going to shame them. We are going to arrest them. Whoever is giving and whoever is being given, we are going to sort them out,” Ruto said.

‘Soko huru’

The President’s claims have placed the Senate under renewed scrutiny, amplifying long-running accusations that impeachment hearings often resemble a soko huru (free market) where governors’ survival depends on political bargaining and financial inducements.

The debate comes just weeks after Governor Guyo narrowly survived an impeachment motion that collapsed on procedural grounds — a case that itself reignited speculation about money changing hands in Senate proceedings.

Since the advent of devolution, dozens of impeachment motions against governors have been tabled, but only a handful have succeeded.

Critics argue that procedural loopholes, political compromises, and lobbying have turned the Senate’s oversight role into a negotiation arena rather than a judicial process.

While Ruto did not name specific senators or clarify which case he was referring to, his remarks have triggered political backlash.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa accused the President of undermining the Senate’s independence, while other lawmakers warned that the Head of State could even be summoned over the claims.

The timing of the remarks has also raised eyebrows, with critics suggesting they were meant to influence the Senate’s looming impeachment trial of Kericho Governor Erick Mutai.

By throwing the gauntlet, Governor Guyo has now joined a growing list of leaders pressing the President to either present tangible evidence or withdraw the claims — a move that has reignited debate over parliamentary integrity, corruption, and the credibility of Kenya’s impeachment process.