Students among hundreds stranded in Nyeri as PSV operators protest bus park relocation

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Hundreds of passengers, including school-going children, were stranded in Nyeri town on Monday after public service vehicle (PSV) operators downed tools in protest against the county government’s decision to relocate them to a new Sh600 million bus park.

Matatu operations came to a standstill from as early as 6 am, with operators parking their vehicles across the town’s three bus parks.

Hired goons lit bonfires and kept vigil to ensure no vehicles attempted to operate in defiance of the strike.

The protest turned violent in some cases, with at least three matatu owners counting losses after their windscreens were shattered as they tried to ferry passengers.

Stranded passengers, many of whom had woken up early to travel, were left with no option but to cancel their journeys.

The business community also joined the strike in solidarity with the operators, shutting down shops and supermarkets.

Shopkeeper Peter Mwangi said traders feared losses, as their businesses depend heavily on passengers and drivers.

The standoff follows a High Court ruling earlier this year in which the operators lost their bid to block the relocation.

The court upheld the county government’s plan to move PSVs to the newly built terminus, funded by a World Bank grant and touted as a “game changer” for easing traffic congestion in the town.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga defended the move, saying the relocation was necessary to decongest the town.

“We are going to relocate these matatus in a humane manner so that we can decongest this town. We are currently working with transport saccos and we hope we will succeed,” Kahiga said.

By press time, matatu officials were holed up in a meeting with the county commissioner as the strike continued.