Illicit Alcohol Ring Busted in Nyeri as NACADA Seizes Major Haul, MCA Aspirant Sought

NYERI, Kenya Apr 28 – A major crackdown on illegal alcohol production in Nyeri County has uncovered a sophisticated counterfeit brewing and bottling operation hidden inside a residential home, with authorities now pursuing a local political aspirant believed to be the key suspect.

The operation was led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse in collaboration with other enforcement agencies during a raid in the upscale Klassique area of Nyeri.

Authorities recovered thousands of counterfeit vodka bottles, 275 litres of suspected ethanol, and industrial-grade equipment including a bottling and capping machine.

Investigators also seized packaging materials such as fake brand labels, bottle tops, and stamps, alongside chemical additives like citric acid and food colouring used in production.

A Nissan NV200 vehicle believed to have been used for distribution was also impounded.

Officials said the setup indicated a well-organised illicit supply chain targeting consumers across the Mt. Kenya region.

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa confirmed that no arrests were made at the scene, but a primary suspect has been identified.

The suspect, a tenant at the raided property and an aspiring Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Othaya in Nyeri County, is currently on the run.

Authorities have launched a manhunt, urging him to surrender.

“We know who he is, and his political ambitions do not place him above the law,” Omerikwa said.

NACADA credited members of the public for providing intelligence that led to the raid, describing community cooperation as critical in dismantling illicit alcohol networks.

Officials warned that such operations are increasingly being concealed in residential estates, making detection more difficult without public vigilance.

The agency said the bust reflects a broader pattern of illegal alcohol production networks operating discreetly within neighbourhood homes.

Authorities emphasized that enforcement efforts will continue nationwide, targeting both producers and distributors of counterfeit alcoholic products.