IPOA investigates fatal shooting in Karatina involving police officer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a man in Karatina Town, Nyeri County, allegedly involving a police officer from Karatina Police Station.

In a statement on Monday, IPOA said the incident occurred at around 11pm on Sunday in Mathira East Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as George Gathu Matheri, was reportedly shot following a brief confrontation with officers on patrol.

IPOA confirmed the arrest and detention of the police officer suspected of firing the fatal shot, pending further processing and arraignment in court.

“IPOA has dispatched a Rapid Response Team from the Nyeri Regional Office to commence investigations and gather all relevant information to establish the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident,” said IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan.

The Authority noted that the team has secured the scene and is collecting crucial evidence for forensic and ballistic analysis to establish exactly what happened.

The shooting sparked heightened tension in Karatina, with local residents reportedly barricading the Nairobi–Karatina highway and vandalizing property of unknown value.

IPOA has appealed to witnesses to come forward with information to aid the investigation.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to independence, impartiality, and fairness, assuring the public of unrelating efforts to ensure justice for the deceased’s family.