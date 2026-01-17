Inside Ruto’s 2027 political strategy meeting in Nyeri

NYERI, Kenya, Jan 17 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is nurturing friendship and collaboration with other political parties in a bid to form a strong and inclusive political outfit ahead of the 2027 General Election, President William Ruto has said.

The President said that under the broad-based government, Kenyans are working together to ensure that no one is left behind, adding that national unity is key to addressing the long-standing challenge of equitable sharing of the country’s resources.

He explained that one group does not have to lose for another to gain, noting that a win-win outcome is possible.

“For a long time, the bigger challenge in Kenya has been sharing the small cake we have. We now have a strategy to bake a bigger cake for everybody to share,” he said.

President Ruto was speaking on Saturday when he hosted more than 17,000 UDA grassroots leaders from Nyeri County at Sagana State Lodge. The polling centre officials were elected last week.

Governors Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) and Cecily Mbarire (Embu), as well as Members of Parliament led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, were in attendance.

The President said the country needs bold and visionary leadership, political collaboration, and unity of purpose to transform Kenya into a first-world economy.

He added that Kenya needs strong national political parties capable of sustaining the development agenda beyond one election cycle or individual leader.

“A political party is the most important instrument in making sure that we have continuity that ensures we consolidate the transformation of the nation,” he said.

Ruto called on Kenyans to rise above retrogressive politics rooted in hatred, tribalism, and division, saying national development cannot be achieved through violence or ethnic politics.

“Leadership, politics, and development are achieved through humility, patience, hard work, and unity,” he said.

The President pledged to continue using his office to unite Kenyans, saying the government is proud of its development track record over the past three years.

He said the government has stabilised the economy, reformed the agriculture, healthcare, and education sectors, and created millions of jobs.

Looking ahead, Ruto said the government is rolling out ambitious infrastructure programmes, including the construction of 30,000 kilometres of roads, among them 2,500 kilometres of dual carriageways, the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu and the Uganda border, and the modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He also cited the development of the Bomas International Convention Centre and Talanta Stadium as key flagship projects.

On party affairs, Ruto, who is also the UDA party leader, said he will hold meetings with grassroots leaders in every county and urged party officials to manage party affairs effectively and popularise its agenda.

He said UDA will hold ward, constituency, county, and national elections to further strengthen the party.

The President said UDA has established itself as a formidable national party, noting that 580,000 polling centre officials have been elected countrywide and that 2.4 million members participated in last week’s grassroots elections alone.

On development in Nyeri County, Ruto said the government has allocated Sh4 billion for road construction.

He said Mau Mau roads, which were at 20 percent completion when he took office in 2022, have now reached 60 to 70 per cent and are on course for completion later this year.

He added that Sh21 billion has been allocated for affordable housing, markets, and hostels, Sh1.4 billion for electricity connectivity, and another Sh4 billion for roads.

“No project will stall in Nyeri County under my watch,” he said.

Ichung’wah said the Mt Kenya region identifies with UDA because it is a national party committed to uniting Kenyans, while Mbarire commended women leaders, noting that 36.5 per cent of elected officials in the party are women.