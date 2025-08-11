Murkomen says State keen to hear from Gachagua on Shabaab links

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has challenged former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to record a formal statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his recent allegations linking President William Ruto’s administration to terror groups.

Murkomen said the claims — made by Gachagua during an ongoing tour of the United States — were too grave to be treated casually and should be documented for investigation by both local and international agencies.

“If — and I insist — the former deputy president has any information that is worth consideration not just by local, but also international institutions, he must record it with the DCI as soon as he arrives in the country so that we can take him seriously,” Murkomen said.

“Until then, we will just consider it part of his continuous comedy and caricature that he has become.”

In a blistering rebuttal, the Interior CS accused Gachagua of engaging in attention-seeking antics abroad, dismissing his visits to technology firms and amusement parks as mere tourism disguised as high-level engagements.

Murkomen went further, questioning Gachagua’s mental fitness, saying his statements showed “a level of contradictions” that could only be attributed to “either being a pathological liar or a mental case that needs treatment.”

He urged those close to the former deputy president to help him seek medical assistance, stressing that mental health is vital for anyone in public service.

“It is no longer a joke. Many of you share TikTok posts of his messages, encouraging a person who is unwell to continue saying more things that will hurt our country,” he said.

Discrediting security agencies

Murkomen also condemned what he described as Gachagua’s attempts to discredit Kenya’s security agencies, especially those operating in volatile border regions.

“It is very unfortunate that a person who has held very high office is propagating lies and campaigning against our own country. I would have expected a certain level of responsibility from the former Deputy President, notwithstanding his status as an impeached former DP,” he said.

Gachagua, now leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), has alleged that President Ruto met with three Al-Shabaab militia members at night to discuss “business” and linked him to financing Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

He further claimed the release of five chiefs abducted in Mandera earlier this year followed negotiations with Al-Shabaab allegedly facilitated by former Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

The former DP has said he is willing to assist the US government in investigating Kenya’s alleged dealings with Al-Shabaab and the RSF.

Murkomen, however, insisted the remarks were reckless and harmful to the country’s global image.

“There are certain boundaries you cannot cross when it comes to politics and the security of our nation,” he said.