Kericho Governor Eric Mutai Impeached After Decisive Vote

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has been impeached by the Kericho County Assembly for the second time, after a decisive vote on Friday afternoon.

A total of 33 out of 47 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) supported the motion to remove him from office, surpassing the required two-thirds majority.

The special sitting, convened at the Kericho County Assembly chambers, witnessed a heated debate before the vote was taken. The impeachment motion accused Governor Mutai of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, and mismanagement of county resources.

The Assembly Speaker announced the result to a packed gallery, confirming that the matter will now proceed to the Senate, where Governor Mutai will have an opportunity to defend himself against the charges. Mutai was present during the session, accompanied by his lawyers, led by Katwa Kigen.

The voting process was done electronically, after an earlier attempt by the governor’s lawyer to have the voting done by roll call was unsuccessful. The outcome saw 33 MCAs voting in favor of the impeachment, while 14 voted against.

This is not the first time Governor Mutai has faced impeachment proceedings. During the last impeachment, MCAs voted in favor of something that saw the county boss saved when the matter reached the Senate. However, it remains to be seen whether he will face a similar fate this time around.

If the Senate upholds the assembly’s decision, Governor Mutai will be removed from office permanently. The governor’s future now hangs in the balance as the matter proceeds to the Senate for final determination.

