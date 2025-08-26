Kenya-led Haiti Security Mission recaptures key gang stronghold in night raid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 — The Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) in collaboration with the Haitian National Police (PNH) has recaptured a key gang stronghold in Port-au-Prince, dealing a major blow to notorious gang leader “Izo2” and his network.

The coordinated night operation, conducted between 1am and 4am on Monday, secured control of the strategic Télcos Station after weeks of gang dominance.

Officials reported that the armed groups suffered “heavy losses” as MSS and PNH forces carried out a door-to-door sweep to neutralize resistance.

Several gang members attempting to flee or hide were apprehended, while a cache of weapons and other materials was seized and placed under PNH custody.

Security forces also dismantled roadblocks erected by gangs along critical routes to Télcos and Kenscoff, restoring safe passage for local communities.

PNH Director General Vladimir Paraison and MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge declared the operation a turning point in efforts to dismantle Haiti’s armed criminal networks.

They warned that impunity for gangs was coming to an end, pledging further targeted operations in the coming weeks.

“The message is clear: those who continue to bear arms will face decisive action,” the commanders said in a joint statement.

The leadership of both missions extended gratitude to the residents of Télcos and Kenscoff for their cooperation and resilience, assuring them of continued protection as efforts to restore peace and stability intensify.

MSS hailed the raid as one of the most significant advances since the Kenya-led mission was deployed to Haiti, underscoring its central role in international efforts to stabilize the Caribbean nation.