Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto pays Kenyan troops in Haiti a visit while heading to Washington for a US State Visit in Septemebr 2024/FILE

Haiti Mission

Kenyan police officers stay put in Haiti, Ruto says Nairobi awaits UN signal

The Head of State dismissed claims that the Kenyan-led mission had achieved little, insisting there had been “demonstrable progress” since its deployment began in mid-2024.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — President William Ruto says Kenya is awaiting further direction on the future of its police officers deployed in Haiti following the United Nations’ decision to transition the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission into a more robust Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

Speaking during an interview with Al Jazeera in Doha, Qatar, Ruto said he had met with Laurent Saint-Cyr, President of Haiti’s Presidential Transitional Council, and had also spoken to the Kenyan commander on the ground, who he described as “very upbeat” about the situation in the Caribbean nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I had a meeting with the president of Haiti, who was present here in Qatar, and we discussed an array of issues. I spoke to the commander in Haiti, and he’s very upbeat. We are, however, waiting to see the next steps,” Ruto said.

Kenya has deployed 735 police officers as part of the nearly 1,000-strong mission that has supported the Haitian National Police since the start of the deployment.

The Head of State dismissed claims that the Kenyan-led mission had achieved little, insisting there had been “demonstrable progress” since its deployment began in mid-2024.

“To say nothing has changed is not correct,” he said.

“If you speak to the Haitian people or the government, they will tell you many significant things have happened. Today, their port city is functioning — it was not working before. Many schools have reopened, the presidential palace [is] operational again, and the police academy, which had [been] taken over by gangs, [is] now training officers.”

Tangible impact

He said these gains demonstrated that the MSS had made a tangible impact despite operating under difficult conditions and with limited international support.

“Have we done everything we should? No,” he admitted.

“We didn’t have everything we needed, and we didn’t get the kind of support we thought we would get — or that we were promised.”

Ruto revealed that he had formally raised the matter with the United Nations, urging member states to step up support for Haiti’s stabilization efforts.

“I raised this matter at the UN. I wrote to the Chairperson and made it clear that unless we demonstrate international solidarity, provide the resources, the equipment, the vehicles, and ensure enough boots on the ground, we won’t solve this problem,” he said.

Gang Suppression Force

On October 1, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) voted to transition the Kenya-led MSS mission in Haiti to the GSF, effectively ending Nairobi’s leadership role in the Caribbean nation.

The Council approved the creation of the new force under Resolution 2793, with 12 members voting in favor and three abstaining — Russia, China, and Pakistan. None opposed the resolution passed in a session chaired by South Korea.

The Council authorized the GSF for 12 months supported by a newly created UN Support Office and the Organization of American States (OAS). It took over from the MSS, whose mandate expired on October 2.

“This adoption offers Haiti hope,” said Mike Waltz, the United States ambassador to the UN.

“That hope has been slipping away as gangs expanded their territory, raped, pillaged, murdered, and terrorized the Haitian population. The very existence of the Haitian state is at stake.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Catholic Bishop Philip Sulumeti dies aged 88

Kenya Catholic Conference of Bishop - Catholic Justice & Peace Department said Bishop Sulumeti will be remembered with gratitude for 'his dedicated pastoral service,...

6 minutes ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto stands firm on plan to transform Kenya into a ‘First World Nation’ by 2055

Speaking after launching the Archers' Post Affordable Housing Programme, President Ruto said his administration is laying the foundation for sustainable growth through economic reforms,...

18 minutes ago

County News

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Kirinyaga after daring abduction of school headteacher

The DCI said that the suspects ambushed the headteacher and forced him into a maroon vehicle before driving him around for several hours, subjecting...

2 hours ago

Kenya

City Hall moves on properties flouting repaintment directive

The directive, issued by Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali, requires that all buildings within the Central Business District (CBD), Westlands, Upper Hill, Ngara, Kirinyaga...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Glam Hotel Opens New Rooftop Restaurant and Bar in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – Glam Hotel has opened a new rooftop restaurant and bar in Westlands, adding to the city’s growing list of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Nabwera Calls for Probe Into alleged Abduction of Munyuki High School Principal

The MP told journalists in Nairobi that the principal has been missing since November 3 and has not communicated with his family or colleagues.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parents Urged to Be Vigilant Over Teenagers During Long Holidays

PS Muthoni said data from her ministry shows that children are increasingly vulnerable to peer pressure and risky behaviour during extended school breaks.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s John Lagat Elected President of the East African Insurance Brokers Association

The meeting brought together industry leaders and representatives from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi to deepen regional collaboration.

1 day ago