End of Mission As Second Contingent of Over 200 Officers Returns Home from Haiti

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – The second contingent of Kenyan officers deployed to Haiti under the Multinational Security Support Mission has officially returned home, marking the conclusion of the deployment focused on global peace and stability.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Amollo oversaw the homecoming ceremony, commending the officers for their professionalism, courage, and selfless service in a challenging and often dangerous environment.

A total of 215 Kenyan police officers who formed the second contingent of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission to Haiti have safely returned to the country.

“In a foreign land, under difficult conditions, alongside the Haitian National Police, our officers upheld the highest standards of discipline and courage, flying the Kenyan flag with distinction,” Amollo said.

PS Amollo was joined by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, National Security Advisor Ambassador Monica Juma and Inspector General Emeritus Joseph Boinnet, all of whom commended the officers for their service.

The ceremony also paid tribute to the three gallant officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. “Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in our national conscience, and we continue to stand firmly with their families,” Amollo added.

As this phase of the mission concludes, Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside Haiti and the international community to consolidate gains and support long-term peace efforts in the region.

“To our returning officers, karibuni nyumbani. The nation salutes your service, your sacrifice, and your unwavering commitment to duty,” Amollo said, welcoming the officers back home.

The return of the second contingent marks the successful completion of Kenya’s engagement in the Multinational Security Support Mission, reinforcing the country’s role as a reliable partner in international peacekeeping operations.