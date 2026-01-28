Haiti TPC leadership visits GSF as gang suppression efforts intensify

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — Top Haitian officials visited Gang Suppression Force (GSF) personnel on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation with the unit tasked with combating gangs in the Caribbean nation.

The officials who included Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) President, Laurent Saint-Cyr, and Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, accompanied by Director General of the Haitian National Police (HNP) Vladimir Paraison, were received by GSF Force Commander Godfrey Otunge.

During his address, President Saint-Cyr expressed profound appreciation for the GSF’s efforts in gang suppression and restoring peace, emphasizing actions over promises and pledging continued support from the Haitian government.

“The President expressed profound appreciation to the GSF personnel for their efforts so far in gang suppression and restoration of peace, assuring them of continued cooperation, reiterating the call for actions and not promises,” GSF stated.

Prime Minister Fils-Aimé commended the troops and stressed the need for continuous coordination among stakeholders to build on current successes and prevent setbacks.

Force Commander Otunge reaffirmed that GSF personnel would continue working closely with the Haitian National Police (HNP) and the Haitian Armed Forces (FAd’H) to ensure coordinated gang suppression and rapid response to emerging threats.

The visit comes amid heightened political and security tensions in Haiti.

On January 26, the United States imposed visa restrictions and revoked visas for two members of the TPC and their immediate families, citing alleged involvement in gang operations and interference with government counter-gang efforts.

These sanctions coincide with deepening political instability after TPC voted to dismiss Prime Minister Fils-Aimé, despite international calls to maintain leadership continuity. The council has pledged to appoint a replacement within 30 days.

Haiti continues to face escalating gang violence, political uncertainty, and a humanitarian crisis, prompting international actors to urge local leaders toward unity and decisive action.

The GSF was established following UN Security Council Resolution 2793 on September 30, 2025, transitioning the Kenya-led Multinational Stabilization Support (MSS) mission into a more robust, heavily armed force.

Authorized under Chapter VII of the UN Charter for 12 months, the GSF is expected to deploy over 5,500 personnel to carry out proactive anti-gang operations, secure critical installations, and restore state authority in areas long controlled by armed groups.