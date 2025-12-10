Kenyan Police Officers Lauded for Role in Stabilising Haiti

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has lauded the 230 police officers who returned to Kenya after completing their 18-month tour of duty under the now-defunct Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

Speaking during a reception luncheon for the officers, Murkomen said they upheld the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and respect for human dignity—qualities that continue to define Kenya’s policing ethos.

“The success of the Haiti mission, acknowledged both at home and abroad, reaffirmed what we as a nation have always known: our police officers are among the most professional and dedicated,” the Interior CS said.

The officers returned a day after another contingent of 230, drawn from various NPS formations and units, departed for the Caribbean nation to reinforce teams already on the ground as part of the Gang Suppression Force in Haiti.

Murkomen noted that Kenya’s contribution to international security began in June 2024, when then-Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki deployed the first cohort of officers on a mission that demanded skill and courage.

The latest deployment comes days after President William Ruto assured US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that, even with the transition to the GSF, ‘Kenya will not leave Haiti in a disorganised manner.’

Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja assured the returning officers that their pending allowances will be paid as soon as the United Nations releases the funds.

He confirmed that the officers had received only their October allowances, with November payments still outstanding.

Key achievements of the mission include improved stability in Haiti, restored freedom of movement, the reopening of critical road networks, and significant progress in training the Haitian police.

Kenyan officers were also praised for maintaining exemplary discipline and upholding strict human rights standards.

“The National Police Service salutes these officers for their resilience, sacrifice, and exemplary service, and pays solemn tribute to the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace,” Kanja said.