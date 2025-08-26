Connect with us

KDF reaffirmed its commitment to restoring lasting peace and stability in the region, urging citizens to remain alert and report suspicious activity

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF Special Forces kill 5 terrorists in Boni raid, RPG launchers among weapons seized

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Special Forces have killed five al-Shabaab militants in a raid on a makeshift camp in the expansive Boni Forest, recovering a cache of weapons including RPG launchers, AK-47 rifles, and ammunition.

“The operation also resulted in the recovery of al-Shabaab significant operational items, including AK-47 rifles, RPG launchers with warheads, rounds and ammunition, solar panels, tents, and various materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” KDF said on Tuesday.

The operation is part of Operation Amani Boni (OAB), a long-running security campaign aimed at eliminating terrorist cells in the Boni enclave, which has served as a hideout for al-Shabaab fighters targeting Kenyan security forces and civilians.

KDF reaffirmed its commitment to restoring lasting peace and stability in the region, urging citizens to remain alert and report suspicious activity.

“Operation Amani Boni (OAB) remains committed to restoring lasting peace and security in the Boni region, ensuring that families can live without fear,” the force said.

“We call on citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to support our mission. Together, we will exterminate terrorism and ensure a peaceful Boni.”

